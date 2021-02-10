Tri-Central forward Mason Pickens goes up for a rebound during the Trojans’ game against Frontier on Tuesday. Pickens grabbed a co-game-high nine rebounds and scored six points to help TC beat Frontier 52-42.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Trojans fight back
BOYS BB: Tri-Central surges past Frontier in 4th quarter
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team came out flat against Frontier on Tuesday and found itself playing chase for most of the game. But the Trojans finished with a flourish to take a 52-42 win.
The Trojans found themselves in a 13-5 hole after the first quarter. The Falcons held a 20-9 advantage midway through the second quarter before the Trojans rattled off a 10-0 run to draw within 20-19 at halftime.
1 of 31
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Conner Hindman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central guard Jake Chapman puts up a shot during the Trojans’ 52-42 victory over Frontier on Tuesday. Chapman scored a game-high 28 points and took five steals.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central forward Mason Pickens goes up for a rebound during the Trojans’ game against Frontier on Tuesday. Pickens grabbed a co-game-high nine rebounds and scored six points to help TC beat Frontier 52-42.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot right before halftime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Holden Rayl shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens takes the ball around Frontier’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tri-Central vs Frontier boys BB
1 of 31
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Conner Hindman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central guard Jake Chapman puts up a shot during the Trojans’ 52-42 victory over Frontier on Tuesday. Chapman scored a game-high 28 points and took five steals.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central forward Mason Pickens goes up for a rebound during the Trojans’ game against Frontier on Tuesday. Pickens grabbed a co-game-high nine rebounds and scored six points to help TC beat Frontier 52-42.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman puts up a shot right before halftime. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Holden Rayl shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens takes the ball around Frontier’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-9-21 Tri-Central vs Frontier boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Still, the Falcons kept the Trojans at arm’s length throughout the third quarter, going up 29-22 before the Trojans closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to two.
The Trojans scored to open the fourth quarter for the first of four ties over the first 3:30 of the quarter. From there, the Trojans took control.
Holden Rayl hit a jumper in the lane for a 37-35 lead and following a Falcon turnover, Mason Pickens scored inside on a feed from Jake Chapman. After Frontier came up empty on its next possession, Tri-Central struck again, with Pickens grabbing an offensive rebound to keep a possession alive. Chapman cashed in with a hoop-and-harm 3-point play to make it 42-35 at 2:58.
The Trojans hit 10 of 10 free throws over the final 2:00 to seal it. They finished an impressive 17 of 18 from the line.
“In the fourth quarter, we made some inside baskets and we got to the free throw line and we were good at the free throw line. We kind of closed it out, which we haven’t done all the time,” TC coach Bill Bowen said.
TC improved to 7-9 while Frontier dropped to 3-9.
The Trojans endured a rough first quarter. They jumped to a 5-0 lead before the Falcons rattled off 13 straight points to close the quarter. The Trojans had four straight possessions late in the quarter that ended in turnovers and Frontier guard Dayton Hoover made them pay with nine points over a 67-second stretch.
TC finished the quarter 2 of 7 from the field with seven turnovers.
“We got five points right out of the gate and then that’s all we scored. We were totally, totally out of sync. Why? I don’t know,” Bowen said. “But I thought we responded in the second quarter. It was a one-point game at halftime, so we kind of put ourselves back in.”
Chapman scored six points during the Trojans’ 10-0 run to close the second quarter. Backup post Jace Cassity provided a spark with four points. Mason Pickens drew a charge with :11 remaining, then had a nice assist on a sideline inbound pass to Chapman under the basket for a score right at the buzzer.
The Trojans stayed with the Falcons in the third quarter before taking control in the fourth.
“Our defense was much better in the second half and I think that kind of sparked our offense,” Bowen said.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We just have to grind away every day, every game and just try to get better every game.”
Chapman finished with a game-high 28 points and five steals. Pickens scored six points (all in the fourth quarter) and grabbed nine rebounds. He also took two charges. Conner Hindman also had six points and nine boards, Cassity had six points and Rayl had three steals.
Next up for TC is a Hoosier Heartland Conference game against Taylor on Friday.
“They’re playing really well. It’s going to be a tough game. But this will help us and we have two days to get ready,” Bowen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.