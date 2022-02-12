Tri-Central guard Landon Grant celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Grant hit two 3-pointers, both in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, and scored nine points in TC’s 67-59 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Tri-Central takes charge in 2nd half to beat Taylor
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s boys basketball team roared back from 10 points down early in the third quarter to beat Taylor 67-59 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Center Court.
Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell scored the first four points of the third quarter to put the Titans up 32-22. From there, TC outscored Taylor 26-10 over the final 6:06 of the quarter to take a 48-42 lead.
The Trojans made 10 of 15 shots in the third quarter after 8-of-27 shooting in the first half.
“We had a lot of good shots in the first half, we just didn’t stick enough of them. Then we hit a really hot streak there late in the third quarter,” TC coach Bill Bowen said.
1 of 45
Tri-Central guard Landon Grant celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Grant hit two 3-pointers, both in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, and scored nine points in TC’s 67-59 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Cody Groves shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee looks for a pass over TC's Landon Grant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman goes after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jace Cassity throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Luke Martin puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Landon Grant shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger throws a pass around Taylor's Mekhi McGee. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell steals the ball and dribbles past TC's Caden Leininger. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball
1 of 45
Tri-Central guard Landon Grant celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Grant hit two 3-pointers, both in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, and scored nine points in TC’s 67-59 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Cody Groves shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee looks for a pass over TC's Landon Grant. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman goes after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jace Cassity throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Luke Martin puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Landon Grant shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball TC's Caden Leininger throws a pass around Taylor's Mekhi McGee. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell steals the ball and dribbles past TC's Caden Leininger. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-11-22 Taylor vs Tri-Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Trojans improved to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the HHC.
“We played a very good Carroll team last week. We played them tough, we came up short,” Bowen said. “Credit our kids, we had a great week of preparation [for Taylor]. That’s a huge win for us.”
The Titans dropped to 8-7 and 5-2. They needed a win Friday to give themselves a chance at playing for a share of the HHC title when league leader Carroll visits next week.
“Give [the Trojans] credit for playing well and sticking with it and they got hot at the right time and they pulled out a tough win. It is disappointing,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said.
Caden Leininger keyed TC’s big third quarter with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting — including 3-of-3 firing from 3-land. His first triple put TC up 39-37 at 2:39. After Taylor’s Jay Patterson scored on a putback to knot the score, Leininger hit a triple at 1:35 to put the Trojans in the lead for good.
Leininger’s final 3 of the quarter came at the buzzer and put the Trojans up 48-42.
Fellow TC guard Landon Grant drilled two 3-pointers in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth quarter as the Trojans surged to a 56-44 lead.
The Trojans led by eight with 2:00 remaining. Taylor’s Wonnell and Cody Groves had 3-pointers to cut the deficit to four, 63-59, at 1:28, but TC’s Jake Chapman hit both ends of a one-and-one at :54 and Leininger scored off a Titan turnover at :34 to account for the final score.
Chapman and Leininger scored 18 points apiece to lead the Trojans. Chapman had a tough shooting night (5 of 12 from the field and 7 of 13 from the foul line), but he grabbed 13 rebounds and dished nine assists. Leininger had six assists.
Also for TC, Grant, Luke Martin and Jace Cassity had nine points apiece. Martin and Cassity had eight rebounds apiece. TC had a 39-25 rebounding advantage.
“We only played six guys, but they all contributed huge,” Bowen said. “Jace got us off pretty good [seven points in the first half], Leininger had a really good second half, Landon Grant had some 3s when we really needed them and Jake kind of finished it off inside, on the glass and at the free throw line.”
Bobby Wonnell led the Titans with 23 points. He finished with 4-of-14 shooting from the field, but was automatic at the free-throw line, making all 14 of his attempts.
“He’s an elite offensive player,” Bowen said. “He can shoot it well and he can get his shot and if he gets to the free throw line, you just have to count it. He was the focus coming in. We did an adequate job with him.”
Also for the Titans, Mekhi McGee had 13 points and nine rebounds, Groves had 10 points and Chris Moore had nine points. Groves and Moore hit three 3-pointers apiece.
Bob Wonnell lamented the Titans’ inability to develop an offensive rhythm.
“Once the momentum shifted, we never worked hard to try to get good shots. I think we tried to make up five points in one shot,” he said. “I don’t think [Friday] was a lack of effort, I just think we weren’t as sharp mentally as we have been. I think sometimes we panicked or we focused on the wrong things.”
Both teams are on the road tonight as TC visits Faith Christian while Taylor travels to Tipton.
Bob Wonnell is eager to see how his team fares against a possible sectional opponent.
“Every kid in the locker room right now is a little heart-broken, which they should be, but I have the fullest faith in those boys that they will be excited to go out there and play a sectional opponent and try to earn some respect,” he said.
Because of the inclement weather there might be delays effecting all delivery areas of the Kokomo Tribune. You can access the e-edition, which is the digital replica version of the newspaper, via our website. Click on the GREEN “Login” button at the top right of this page to activate your digital access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.