Tri-Central’s boys basketball team scripted one of last season’s best stories by posting a 15-8 record. The Trojans had won just 11 games combined over the three previous seasons.
The story has the potential to get better in 2020-21 as the Trojans return a nice core of players.
“Yes, there is an excitement about basketball through our entire basketball program,” fourth-year coach Bill Bowen said. “Our high school kids are prideful about last year and they hope to build and grow this season. They are anxious to see what they can accomplish.”
The Trojans have a go-to player to build around in 6-foot-2 junior forward Jake Chapman. He fueled TC’s turnaround last season by averaging 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The KT All-Area first-team selection scored 20 or more points in 10 different games with a high of 29 against Lakeland Christian. His 18.1 average ranked No. 2 in the area.
Bowen said Chapman now checks in at a sturdy 210 pounds.
“He is stronger and scores the ball from all levels,” Bowen said. “We expect him to be improved over last season.”
TC also returns 6-2 senior forward Mason Pickens (6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds), 6-1 senior forward Conner Hindman (5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds), 5-9 junior guard Caden Leininger (4.5 points, team-high 2.1 assists) and 6-1 senior forward Holden Rayl (2.5 points).
Those players looking to move into varsity roles include 5-10 senior guard Garrett Graves, 5-10 senior guard Conner Hight, 6-4 junior forward/center Jace Cassity, 6-6 junior center Ross Cassity, 6-2 junior forward Luke Martin and 5-11 junior guard Kraig Bugher.
The Trojans scored 59.4 points per game last season, which was up from 47.1 in the 2018-19 season.
Bowen wants the Trojans to build on that improvement.
“We need to be in attack mode for 32 minutes,” he said. “We would [like] to push the ball full court and attack the basket in the half court. We need to score the ball from the 3-point line, off the bounce, in the post, off the glass and at the free throw line.”
As for on-court keys, Bowen points to defending, rebounding, limiting turnovers and knocking down free throws.
Beyond that, Bowen said: “We must develop our own team identity and create a great team chemistry.”
The Trojans emerged as a factor in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season. They tied with Eastern for third place, behind champion Clinton Prairie and runner-up Rossville.
“The conference will be strong and balanced. All the teams will be able to win on a given night, but I believe Rossville, Eastern and Clinton Prairie are probably the front-runners,” Bowen said. “We hope to be in the hunt for the conference championship.”
TC plays in Class A Sectional 55 at Wes-Del. Liberty Christian, Cowan, Daleville and Anderson Prep join TC and Wes-Del in the field. Cowan is the defending champion.
Like the HHC, Bowen sees the sectional as competitive and balanced. He pointed to Liberty Christian as the preseason favorite.
The first two games on TC’s schedule, against Tipton and Rochester, were postponed. The Trojans will look to open against Frontier on Dec. 5 at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.