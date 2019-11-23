Tri-Central’s boys basketball team returns its top two scorers, and four of its top six, from a 5-18 team.
“We are young but have some experience,” fourth-year TC coach Bill Bowen said. “... We had a good offseason and have improved. We have some depth and can play different styles. We are excited and optimistic about this team.”
The Trojans enjoyed a little success last season when they went 3-2 in February.
“We got better as the season went along last year,” Bowen said. “We want to use that and the summer to build off of this season. We just need to learn to win.”
The Trojans’ returning players are 5-foot-10 senior point guard Braxton Young (10.4 points per game), 6-2 senior wing Michael Carr (10.1), 6-1 junior wing Mason Pickens (6.7), 6-0 junior wing Conner Hindman (5) and 6-0 junior wing Holden Rayl (1.5). Pickens grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds per game and Hindman took 4.3.
Moving into varsity roles are 6-0 senior guard Devon Neff, 5-9 sophomore guard Caden Leininger and 6-2 sophomore wing Jake Chapman.
“Our ball handling has improved and our shooting has improved,” Bowen said.
Bowen pointed to reducing turnovers as a must to achieve a goal of more and better shots from the field. The Trojans averaged 47.1 points and 16.8 turnovers last season. They shot 37.3% from the field overall and 29.8% from 3-point range.
“We have to be more efficient offensively and score more points,” he said. “We have a wider array of skill sets, which we hope will allow us to score in different ways.”
Bowen said rebounding and defending are other keys.
“This group has to develop their own identity with great, positive team chemistry,” he said.
Tri-Central is shooting for its first winning season since 2014-15. TC also is hoping to climb the ladder in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after finishing in a three-way tie for last with Clinton Central and Taylor last season. Those three teams had 1-6 records, well back of champion Rossville (7-0) and runner-up Eastern (6-1).
“The Hoosier Heartland will be strong with lots of experienced teams,” Bowen said. “I believe it is more balanced than the last few years.”
The Trojans are in a new sectional grouping under the IHSAA’s realignment. After playing in Class A Sectional 54 with parochial power Lafayette Central Catholic and 2018 state runner-up Southwood, Tri-Central now is grouped with East Central Indiana teams Anderson Prep, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian and Wes-Del in Sectional 55 at Wes-Del.
“It also appears to be balanced and wide open,” Bowen said. “We hope to be in the thick of both the conference and the sectional.”
