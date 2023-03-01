SHARPSVILLE — Slowly but surely, Tri-Central’s boys basketball team pulled away from Anderson Prep Academy for a 34-21 halftime lead in Tuesday’s Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener.
Bu there was nothing slow about the way the host Trojans put the game away in the third quarter.
Playing as the visitors on the scoreboard, Tri-Central was right at home as the second half got underway, outscoring the Jets 28-8 in the frame for a commanding 62-29 lead. From there, the Trojans cruised the rest of the way to an 80-39 win, easily TC’s largest victory of the season.
The Trojans (7-17) advanced to take on Daleville (10-11) in Friday’s second semifinal, following Cowan (10-12) and Liberty Christian (13-9).
“Daleville’s got five legitimate guys that can score at any point in the possession,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We’ve got to be able to close out on shots and then we’ve got to be able to close down drives and take away their mid-range game. But most importantly, we’ve got to be able to rebound.”
Rebounding was certainly no problem for the Trojans against APA (1-22) on Tuesday. TC outrebounded the Jets 53-24. Trenton Patz went a long way in that discrepancy, crashing the boards for 18 total rebounds, seven of those on the offensive glass. He added a game-high 22 points for a solid double-double.
“That was something we set out to do,” Hindman said. “We had several goals and owning the rebounds was definitely one of them.”
Landon Grant added 13 points for TC, while Stetson Newcom and Drake Ramseyer scored 11 each. Ramseyer also added eight rebounds. Daetyn Horn pulled down seven boards, five on the offensive glass.
TC never trailed. Horn hit the first shot attempt of the game with a 3-pointer. From there the Trojans started pulling away for a 10-point lead at 17-7 on a two-and-one from Patz. When APA made it 17-10, Grant drilled a shot from deep with :04 to play for a 20-10 first quarter lead.
TC used a 7-0 run to up the lead to 27-12 on a Layton Henderson basket with 5:00 to play in the first half.
Henderson added two more baskets for six points in the frame, providing a spark for the Trojans as they dealt with early foul trouble.
“Those might have been, if not the most important minutes, then right up there,” Hindman said of Henderson’s play in the second quarter. “I was very proud of Layton’s minutes. He came in, and he does that a lot, came in and gave us some great minutes.”
Despite building a 13-point halftime lead, several TC starters had racked up fouls over the first 16 minutes.
Was Hindman concerned?
“Yes. We had two guys with three and three with two,” he said. “But part of our issue with foul trouble all season long has been doing a lot of reaching instead of stepping over. So we made that little bit of adjustment at the half and I think it was obviously good since we had a great third quarter.”
The Trojans stormed out of the gate to start the second half, outscoring the Jets 12-1 over the first 3:15 of the third period to go up 46-23. Patz and Ramseyer combined for the first 10 points of the run, and Grant finished it on a hoop with 4:45 showing. From there, TC outscored APA 16-6 the rest of the frame to put the game away with a 33-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
As a team, TC shot 31 of 73 (42%) overall, righting the ship with a 50% clip (17 of 34) in the second half following a 14 of 39 (36%) first half.
“I felt a lot better in the second half than I felt in the first half,” Hindman said. “In the first half we spent a lot of time at the top of the key and not really attacking. In the second half that’s one of the things we talked about is attacking seams in the zones they were playing. I think the other thing that really made a difference on scoring was [APA] I think really got tired and our conditioning has been really good all year long. We took advantage and had a lot of layups in that third quarter.”
Lincoln Fathauer led APA with 14 points while Ben Scott, the Jets’ lone senior, finished with 11.
