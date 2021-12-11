SHARPSVILLE — Eastern and Tri-Central traded offensive punches in their Hoosier Heartland Conference boys basketball game Friday night.
The Comets delivered a haymaker with a sizzling first quarter. The defending HHC co-champions hit 10 of 15 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-land, in racing to a 29-15 lead by the close of the quarter.
The Trojans countered with a knockout punch in the fourth quarter.
With Eastern leading 65-60 three minutes into the final quarter, TC closed the game on a 21-2 tear for an 81-67 win.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “It’s a big win for us. They’re a 3A program [the only Class 3A team on the Class A Trojans’ schedule], it’s a conference win. Since I’ve been here, I think this is the first time we won our opening conference game. Big win in a lot of ways.
“We got contributions from a lot of people. Just a tale of two halves.”
Jake Chapman, the reigning KT All-Area MVP, led the Trojans (4-1, 1-0 HHC) with a huge performance of 39 points and 14 rebounds. Caden Leininger backed him with 17 points, Jace Cassity had 10 points and seven boards and Landon Grant had eight points.
Levi Mavrick led the Comets (3-2, 0-1) with 21 points, Cayden Calloway had 17 points and Myer Miller had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Mavrick and Calloway scored 10 points apiece in the opening quarter as the Comets came out swinging.
The Trojans steadied themselves and cut into the Comets’ lead over the middle two quarters. Eastern led 43-33 at halftime and 55-52 after the third quarter.
TC closed to within two, 57-55, early in the final quarter — but Mavrick answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to bump the Comets’ lead to 63-55 at 6:00.
“We talked about how you have to chip away and we did,” Bowen said. “We did a great job, got it down to two, and the next thing you know, they’re up eight again. We kind of woke up and got huge plays from a lot of different people.”
Leininger answered Mavrick’s second 3-pointer with one of his own and Chapman followed with two free throws. Mavrick scored in the lane for a 65-60 lead at 5:14 — and from there, it was all Trojans. Leininger sparked the decisive run with a 3-pointer and Cassity’s basket knotted the score. After Cassity blocked a shot, the Trojans spread the floor and Chapman drove and dished to Grant for a go-ahead 3-pointer.
Eastern endured a nearly 5:00 scoreless stretch before Eli Edwards hit two free throws with :23 remaining. During the dry spell, the Comets missed six shots from the field, missed the front end of a one-and-one and committed three turnovers.
“We hit the basket well and then the last 5:00 of the game, we couldn’t get anything to fall,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “I can’t fault our kids. They played hard. The ball just wouldn’t go in the basket. You have to give Tri-Central a lot of credit for hanging tough in there. They made the plays at the end of the game.”
Chapman gave the Comets problems by repeatedly blowing by defenders and attacking the basket. He scored multiple times at the rim, including a dunk off a steal to cap the game, and he earned repeated trips to the charity stripe. He finished 12 of 15 at the line. Leininger also found success attacking off the dribble.
“I think late in the game, you win a lot of games because your defense is solid and I didn’t do a very good job with us defensively,” Springer said. “I feel like I could have prepared our guys better.”
The Comets largely relied on 3-point shooting. They finished 9 of 28. Springer noted the Comets need to improve at being able to go inside for a timely bucket to avoid droughts like they had in the final quarter.
