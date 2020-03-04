MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ boys basketball team has played 11 guys all season.
Tuesday night in the opener of Class 3A Sectional 20, the 10th man to get into the contest, Carson Gutwein, was the difference in the Indians’ 56-52 win over Peru.
Gutwein finished with 12 points and rescued Twin Lakes (14-10) down the stretch, scoring the Indians’ last four points as the Bengal Tigers (16-7) mounted their comeback. After trailing by 11 in the fourth, Peru got within two at 54-52 before Gutwein made a steal and iced the game at the free throw line.
“Carson came in and did an unbelievable job. He was a bright spot and everyone else was pretty solid,” Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams said. “We probably lose if he doesn’t play this well.”
Twin Lakes built a 26-14 second quarter advantage and a 50-39 lead in the fourth with great ball movement offensively.
“We had just tried to take shots too early down the stretch instead of working the ball, but overall, I thought our ball movement the rest of the game was really good,” Adams explained. “We just did enough good things to come out on top. I would like to be more confident down the stretch. We forced some shots, were off-balanced, and some didn’t go in. Peru came back like we knew they were going to and we kind of helped that comeback.”
Twin Lakes’ Jace Stoops got the Indians off to a solid start by scoring six of his game-high 16 points in the first two minutes of the contest. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
“He had a lot of confidence and energy early. He was bouncy and active. He was seeking the ball and going after the boards,” Adams said.
Peru coach Eric Thompson talked about Twin Lakes’ eight offensive rebounds in the first half and his team’s free throw struggles as the keys to the game.
“I thought both teams played extremely hard, but we had to play catchup the entire game. They played harder than we did and killed us on the boards. They out-rebounded the heck out of us early,” Thompson said. “They hit two outside shots early and everything else was in the paint or on second chance shots, where they absolutely killed us.
“We were able to slow their rebounding down and came back to get close, but could never fully get over the hump,” he added.
Peru, which shot 70% from the charity stripe on the season, was just 38% from the free throw line in the game.
“In all honesty, 9 of 24 from the free throw line isn’t going to win you many games,” Thompson commented. “Our free throw shooting wasn’t good. The first time we played Twin Lakes [a 58-52 loss on Feb. 11], we played our worst game of the year. We played better, but with missing free throws and layups early was the difference. It was probably just sectional jitters.”
Daunte Majors had 16 points and eight boards to pace Peru while Matt Ross added 13 and Trey Curtis had 12.
Sectional 20 action will continue tonight as Northwestern (17-4) faces off against West Lafayette (11-11) at 6 p.m. while Maconaquah (10-12) will battle Benton Central (9-14) in game two. Twin Lakes will play again Friday against Western (15-7) in the 6 p.m. semifinal.
