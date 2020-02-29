They might not be in the same conference anymore, but the Kokomo and Huntington North boys basketball teams certainly still play like they are.
The Kats and Vikings looked every bit like bitter rivals over the first three quarters at Memorial Gym in Friday’s regular-season finale, battling back and forth through 10 lead changes in a physical game where neither team led by more than six points.
Down the stretch, however, the visiting Vikings were able to turn a tight game with little wiggle room for either squad their way, pulling away down the stretch to down the Kats, 48-38.
Kokomo (8-15) took its final lead at 28-27 with 6:11 to play in the third quarter on a Savion Barrett putback. That’s when Huntington North (8-14) started what would be the game’s deciding run following what would be Kokomo’s only points of the period.
The Vikings used a 9-0 run stretching from the end of the third quarter into the start of the fourth to take the game’s largest lead at 36-28 with 6:43 to play and extended it from there, leading by as many as 13 points down the stretch.
“I think we’d like to have the whole second half back,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We got frustrated and started settling for too many jump shots.”
After the Kats shot a crisp 53% (10 of 19) from the field in the first half, they went 4 of 19 in the second half, including just one made field goal in the third quarter.
“We did a good job handling the ball in the first half and our movement was better,” Wonnell said. “[Huntington North] plays a very disciplined defense and you’ve really got to move the basketball.
“I think if you look at the final stats, we shot 24 3-pointers and 14 twos, and I think you see the difference in that at the free throw line.”
Huntington North was 13 of 18 from the free throw line, including 5 of 6 to ice the game in the final minute, while the Kats were just 2 of 3 for the game.
North also shot consistently throughout the game, finishing at 42% (14 of 33) and hitting 7 of 14 3-pointers. Sam Thompson led all scorers with 17 points, hitting his first five 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter, and finishing 5 of 6 from deep.
“They take great shots,” Wonnell said. “They will pass up good shots so their team can get a great shot. We show spurts of doing that but can’t sustain it.”
Kokomo took its biggest lead of the game at 7-4 early in the first quarter when Barrett scored with 5:24 showing and prompted a Viking timeout.
From there, Thompson hit a flurry of four straight 3-pointers in a flurry. Bobby Wonnell hit a 3-pointer for the Kats, and R.J. Oglesby stepped out to hit one from deep just before the buzzer to get Kokomo within 15-13 at the first stop.
The squads then battled back and forth through a tie and four lead changes in the second quarter. Jackson Richards was hot for the Kats early in the frame, scoring eight straight points that included a pair of 3-pointers. And Shayne Spear’s 3-pointer with :47 showing gave the Kats a 26-24 lead at the half.
Jackson Richards scored 12 points to lead Kokomo and Bobby Wonnell added 11.
The Kats square off with Harrison (17-5) on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional.
“The good thing is you go into a season now where everyone is 0-0 and let’s see where we’re at,” Bob Wonnell said. “I think we’ve got some talented kids and a bright future, but we’ve got to do things to win basketball games.”
Bob Wonnell singled out Barrett, his lone senior player, along with senior manager Vicky Qiu, for their contributions to the squad.
