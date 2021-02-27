HUNTINGTON — Both Kokomo and host Huntington North got off to shaky starts in Friday’s boys basketball season finale.
The Vikings eventually found their footing. The Wildkats didn’t.
Leading 10-6 at the start of the second quarter, Huntington broke open the game over the next eight minutes and rolled the rest of the way to a 67-34 win.
Kokomo (6-16) was held to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Kats shot 4 of 19 over the opening two quarters as the Vikings (12-6) led 27-13 at the half and expanded the lead the rest of the way.
“They made everything hard,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said of Huntington. “Statistics show you that inside-out shooting, whether it comes off the drive or maybe you’re able to throw the ball to the elbow and then pass it out, those tend to have higher statistics. We weren’t able to get a whole lot of penetration and they did a great job.
“They are good athletes,” Wonnell added. “But we were the more athletic team. We just couldn’t play with the hard-headedness and attention to detail on either end of the court that it requires to play and win at a high level.”
Neither team shot particularly well in the opening period, with Kokomo shooting 2 of 8 (25 percent) while the Vikings were 4 of 11 (36 percent), leaving the Kats within striking distance early.
Torian Smith converted his mid-court steal into a hoop to open the second quarter and make it a 10-8 game. But that would be the Kats’ only field goal of the period until Patrick Hardimon knocked down a triple with :22 remaining in the half. In that time, the Vikings outscored the Kats 15-2. That included a 13-0 run with Zach Hubartt scoring seven points to put the Vikings up 23-8.
Hubartt had a lights-out night for the Vikings with 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting. With North leading 40-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Hubartt scored 16 points in the final frame, including 14 straight points to open the period. He was 6 of 6 over the final eight minutes, knocking down four 3-pointers and giving Kokomo no chance to chip away at the lead. For the game, he was 5 of 8 from downtown.
“He’s a great shooter,” Wonnell said. “He came into the game shooting 48 percent. I compare this game to Lafayette Jeff or Westfield. In both of those games you play some stretches to show you could play with really, really good teams but when they make their runs we lose our identity.”
Hardimon was a bright spot for the Kats. The sophomore drew the start and finished with a team-best 11 points and four rebounds, knocking down three 3-pointers.
“I coach him hard,” Wonnell said “And he’s a player who wants to be coached hard. I think Hardimon has been listening really well, playing super-duper hard and we rewarded him. He scored 10 points and had seven rebounds in 13 minutes [Thursday].”
R.J. Oglesby scored six points for the Kats, while Smith, Jackson Richards and Shayne Spear finished with five each.
Sam Thompson added 17 for the Vikings and Will Hotchkiss had 10.
Kokomo will now try to regroup ahead of Tuesday’s Sectional 7 opener at Marion. The Kats square off with Logansport in Tuesday’s second game at approximately 7:45 p.m. Logan topped Kokomo 51-44 on Jan. 8 at the Berry Bowl.
“It’s a fresh start,” Wonnell said. “We’re 0-0. Everybody’s 0-0. Obviously it hasn’t been the way we wanted it to go. But fresh start, optimism, an attitude of belief and excitement, and let’s get going.”
