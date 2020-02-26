GREENTOWN — When Eastern’s boys basketball team hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and challenged Wabash, the Apaches made sure that was as close as the Comets would get.
Those triples pulled Eastern three points back, 39-36, with 6:11 left to play, but Wabash had an immediate response with a 3-pointer of its own, then clamped down on defense. Wabash held Eastern to just three points the rest of the game and the Apaches posted a 49-39 victory.
“I thought that we made some untimely turnovers that hurt us, but I felt like we were two plays away from being in the game in the fourth quarter,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “That’s credit to our kids and their resiliency in trying to win the ballgame.”
After Eastern (9-13) trimmed the lead to three points, Wabash pushed its lead to 43-36 with 4:02 left to play. Neither team scored for another three minutes, but Wabash was taking time off the clock offensively and defensively and didn’t let Eastern get close again. Eastern was 3 for 11 from the field in the fourth quarter and 1 of 2 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to take our shots,” Wabash coach Paul Wright said of the stretch run. “We feel like we’re a pretty good free-throw shooting team — we didn’t show it very well at the end, but we feel like if we got in that situation, we have seven seniors, a lot of experience. We didn’t turn it over there at the end, we started running kind of our stall game, trying to get them out of that zone to come out and foul us. I was pleased with that.”
Wabash guard Dereck Vogel hit 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute of the game to help seal up the Apaches’ victory.
Wabash led 11-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter, but forced six Eastern turnovers in the second quarter and took advantage to go up 25-16 at halftime.
Wabash’s pressure defense sometimes flustered Eastern and helped the visitors keep the advantage for the final three quarters. Eastern had 18 turnovers.
“That’s how we want to play defense,” Wright said. “We want to get out in the passing lanes, we want to speed teams up. We don’t try to get steals, we want to get deflections or make the pass go long. You saw some of their passes, they had to reach and jump to get them. That’s exactly what we want.”
While a few big 3-pointers each way heralded momentum shifts, the bulk of the battle was inside. Wabash 6-foot-8 center Elijah Vander Velden led the visitors with 15 points. Early on, Wabash did well to pass around for angles that got him free inside. He scored eight points in the first quarter before the Comets’ defense adjusted.
For Eastern, center Evan Monize went right at Vander Velden and matched his 15 points, but found inside options largely cut off in the second half. Ethan Wilcox added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Matt Arcari scored seven. Eastern made just 15 of 50 shots from the field.
Jasper Walters had nine points for Wabash, Vogel eight and Trenton Daughtry and Jared Holley seven each. Holley grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, Vander Velden eight and Daughtry seven. Wabash’s biggest lead of the night was 33-20 in the third quarter.
“Obviously they had some size advantage on us but I think our kids battled and fought through a lot of that, but untimely turnovers [hurt],” Springer said. “I can’t fault our kids’ effort. I’m proud of the way they got back in the game.
“The other thing is, they’re a good basketball team. They’re 17-4 right now. They beat a [Class 4A] Warsaw team last week by four points and Warsaw's a pretty good basketball program. They’ve got a good team, and they’ve got good guard play, and they’ve got a good big man.”
