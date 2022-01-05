LAFAYETTE — The win streak continues for Western’s boys basketball team as the Panthers traveled to Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday and defeated the Knights 52-46.
Winners of eight in a row, the Panthers improved to 8-2 ahead of a home bout against sectional rival West Lafayette on Friday.
Defensively, the Panthers set the tone early and ended up holding LCC well below its season average of 59.9 points per game.
“I think our kids do a nice job of understanding that the defensive side of the basketball has to be our identity,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “Especially on nights like [Tuesday] when sometimes the offense doesn’t travel, playing defense will always give you a chance to win and always give you a chance to be prepared come sectional time. That’s something that’s within our control and our kids do a nice job of understanding the importance of that.”
Western had to go without starting wing Dylan Bryant, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. But the Panthers had guard Ian Thurston back after he missed seven games with an injury — and he provided a spark.
Thurston’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter gave the Panthers the lead and they never looked backed. Mitchell Dean scored on back-to-back layups and Thurston had a buzzer-beating 3 to end the quarter with a 16-9 lead.
After a corner 3 from Thurston to start the Panthers off in the second quarter, Western went on nearly a four-minute scoring drought before Dean put together a seven-point run of his own to help propel the Panthers to a 13-point lead at halftime.
While LCC (5-4) outscored Western 22-15 in the second half, key plays from Dean, including a block with 1:21 remaining and a converted bucket underneath, kept the Knights at bay as the Panthers held on for the six-point win.
“Anytime you beat Central Catholic, it’s a great win,” Lewis said. “They’re always extremely well coached. They play really, really hard. They just play the right way. That’s a team that’s going to win a lot of games and be very dangerous come sectional time. We’re very fortunate to get out of here with a W.”
Dean led the Panthers with a career-high 20 points while Evan Kretz followed with 13 points and Thurston had nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Knights focused on slowing Kretz, who came into the game averaging 23.1 points a game and shooting 54.9% from 3-point range.
Lewis liked his team’s ability to step up and find ways to score when Kretz was limited.
“We know those guys are capable of doing that. I thought our guards did a really nice job of putting Mitchell [Dean] in a position to be successful. … It’s a team game and everybody has got to be ready when their number is called. I thought everybody contributed [Tuesday],” he said.
As for what has been most pivotal throughout the Panthers’ streak, Lewis credited his team’s approach.
“I think just that they have a championship approach every single day they come back to practice. They’re hungry and continue to get better and they know that they haven’t arrived. When you get a group of kids committed to a cause like that, you have a chance to really do some things as the season progresses.”
