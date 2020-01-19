The Western Panthers boys basketball team fought hard in the first half when it traveled to Taylor High School to play the Titans. Missed offensive opportunities by the Panthers gave the Titans life to keep pace, but the Panthers returned in the second half a more cohesive team and slowly pulled away, defeating the Titans 73-53, for Western’s sixth straight win.
Western jumped out to a 15-4 lead just past halfway in the first quarter, with five Panthers scoring. The Titans were able to cut the Panthers’ lead down from 11 points to seven in the final two minutes, outscoring the Panthers 8-4 to close the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Panthers (9-4) were able to stretch their lead to 13 halfway through the frame but were once again outscored 8-4 to close the half. The Panthers turned the ball over 12 times in the first half compared to the Titans’ five.
“We coughed it up,” said Panthers coach Michael Lewis. “Credit to them, they sped us up, and we didn’t handle the pressure very well at times. We had 12 turnovers in the first half, and I think we are averaging only nine or 10 for the season. That’s something we’ve done a really good job of.”
Despite their offensive shortcomings in the first half, Evan Kretz set the tone for the Panthers’ scoring effort. He led the team with 13 first-half points and added another 10 in the second for a game-high 23.
“He’s a gym rat,” said Lewis. “He is the kid who works on his game all the time. He was aggressive, and he was confident. He’s going to be a heck of a player and he was definitely a heck of a player [Saturday] night.”
From beyond the arc, Kretz was 5-8 and caught the Titans’ defense off guard, as they were primarily concentrated on stopping Kyle Sanders. He also led the Panthers with seven rebounds.
“[Kretz] had a career night,” said Titans coach Dennis Bentzler. “He doesn’t usually score like that, and that is a credit to him.”
Bentzler believed Taylor (1-10) did a decent job with Sanders, who ended the game with 15 points.
“[Western] got us spread out [and] were more physical than we were,” said Bentzler.
The Titans attacked the basket early and, at one point in the third quarter, narrowed the Panther lead to five. But Kretz and Cooper Jarvis, who scored 12, caused Taylor to leave their original game plan. Then later in the game, some poor decisions hurt Taylor and the Panthers secured their victory.
Toric Spires lead the Titans with 19 points, and Ryley Gilbert scored another 15.
Next Friday night, the Panthers host Maconaquah and the Titans wait until next Saturday to play when they travel to Lewis Cass.
Josh Roller, for the Kokomo Tribune
CASS 43, LOGAN 32
Cass team followed up winning its first-ever Cass County Tournament title by sweeping Pioneer and Logansport this weekend.
The Kings shut down the Berries 43-32 on Saturday night in a rematch of the county tournament championship game.
The Kings (7-4) won this one with defense, holding the Berries (5-9) to a frigid 27% shooting night while they forced 17 turnovers. The Kings didn’t exactly light it up offensively but they were a bit more efficient, as they shot 34% while outrebounding Logansport 36-27.
Tyson Johnson had a game-high 11 points and he had the two biggest baskets of the game, a pair of driving scores in the fourth quarter, the second of which gave the Kings a 37-28 lead with 2:50 remaining. They were able to close out the win from the foul line from there as Logan never got any closer than six the rest of the way.
Although they don’t always play each other twice a year and didn’t during the Basil Mawbey era, it’s believed to be the first time Cass has ever beat Logan twice in the same year.
Beau Wicker, For the Kokomo Tribune
CARROLL 48, PIONEER 47
The Cougars came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to win a road game at Pioneer.
Carroll led 8-5 after a quarter, but trailed 21-13 at halftime. The Cougars made up the gap in the third quarter to tie the game at 33-all. With the win Carroll improves to 7-4. Pioneer falls to 7-5.
