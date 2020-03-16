Noon came and went Saturday and Western’s boys basketball players were not awaiting their tipoff in the South Bend Washington Regional.
“I was actually out helping my grandpa with something he was doing and I was like, ‘Wow, I could be playing in a regional right now,’” Western senior guard Avery Hayes recalled thinking as tipoff time came on Saturday.
All the regional sites sat silent Saturday following the IHSAA’s decision to postpone the state tournament. The outside world invaded the sanctity of sports rapidly this week as the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak moved swiftly.
Schools are closed throughout the area. Gatherings are limited. Many workers sent home. The nation’s major sports leagues went rapidly from closed-door games to no games at all and alongside, high school sports came to a halt. Regionals are on hold. If they’ll be played is not yet known.
For now, the Twin Lakes Sectional champion Panthers don’t know if they’ll test themselves against the regional field or not. Western was set to take on Hammond in the second regional after Hanover Central faced Mishawaka Marian.
“We practiced Monday, first day coming back [from the sectional], got in there, got moving again. The next few days, everything started getting real,” Hayes said. Then sports leagues started closing doors or stopping play, and a resident of Howard County was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus. “So Thursday was when all the news came out and so Thursday was the start of when it got really weird. We didn’t know. But we practiced like we were going to play.”
By then, the IHSAA had already announced that the tourney games would continue but with limited spectators. But every day, every few hours, the landscape was changing.
On Friday the Panthers met after they got out of school and were given the news: the regional was off.
“Obviously Thursday is when things really started to shake out,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “Thursday the Big Ten and the ACC and all those conference tournaments started to shut down and you had an idea that things could swing that way here too.
“I’m sure it was a very difficult 36, 48 hours for the IHSAA and I think they did everything in their power to make the tournament happen. I don’t think they left any stone unturned.”
It brought a week’s worth of anticipation to a halt.
“You’re on a high from winning the sectional tournament, and then you’re focused on the scouting report,” Lewis said. “And then obviously this stuff starts to happen and it’s another challenge we have to deal with. Ultimately, they made a prudent decision. You’ve got to do what’s best for the student-athletes. I think they did a great job of trying everything they possibly could to make everything happen.”
Away from the arenas of play, dealing with an emerging health threat was stressful and there’s no certain resolution.
“Right now we’re on hold. We will not be practicing, school is cancelled,” Lewis said. “First and foremost is the safety of our students and trying to do our best with what the health care professionals are saying to mitigate the [spread of the virus].
“I think honestly it could be a day-to-day situation. Right now everything’s a wait-and-see approach.”
Lewis credited principal Steve Edwards and athletic director Josh Larsh for their tireless work last week.
“One thing you don’t understand until you’re put into this situation is how much hard work goes on behind the scenes,” he said. “As much as it’s a workload for the coaches and players, for the administration too. Man, those guys worked hard [last] week.”
Decisions will come later about whether basketball will continue later or not, and whether spring sports will get in.
“Ultimately I feel disappointed for our kids, for the experience they were getting ready to have,” Lewis said. “But I’m still hopeful and optimistic that maybe something can be done at a later time. It’s disappointing but sometimes in life you’re going to have your challenges and we’ve all got to find a way to respond to them in a positive way. I think our kids left our meeting on Friday with a positive space.”
Hayes golfs in spring and that’s up in the air just like the end of his basketball career. Hayes, Kace Howard and Conner Linn are the three seniors on the squad. He didn’t lobby to keep plowing ahead with sports at this time, just acknowledged the difficulty when it has to be put aside.
“It’s definitely emotional at first, not knowing your future and everything,” Hayes said. “Me and my teammates talked about it and tried to find some upsides. It’s very rare for a senior to win his last game in high school unless you win a state championship. Not many seniors get that opportunity to win a game, their last game, and even win a championship as a matter of fact in that. We’re doing better as it moves on, but it’s still a little heartbreaking for sure.”
So for now, Western’s last experience on court finished with claiming hardware at Twin Lakes.
“A lot of these kids are spring sports kids too,” Lewis said. “They work really hard to have that season. You hope that things show optimism down the road and these kids are going to go and compete and complete their season like they want to.
“Obviously it’s is a terrible thing we’re going through, but I’m glad the kids were able to experience a sectional championship.”
