Western guard Nathaniel Liddell shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of the Panthers’ 54-39 victory over West Lafayette in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s opening round Wednesday. Liddell went 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 18 points.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western guards Nathaniel Liddell, right, and Michael Gaines, back, hound West Lafayette guard Braeden Shrewsberry during the teams’ sectional game Wednesday at Twin Lakes.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Western dictates action in sectional-opening victory
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MONTICELLO — Western’s boys basketball team took a strong first step Wednesday in its bid for a repeat sectional title.
Western led by double figures throughout the second half in beating West Lafayette 54-39 in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s opening round.
3-3-21 Michael Gaines taking the ball in but is stopped by Braeden Shrewsberry. Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Michael Gaines taking the ball in but is stopped by Braeden Shrewsberry. Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Mitchell Dean easly takes the ball in for 2 as the Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Dash Driggs reaches in on Kyle Sanders but even with all the effort Western Panthers still win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Kyle Sanders shoots a 3 pointer as Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Nathaniel Liddell takes a shot as Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Mitchell Dean rebounds with little effort as Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Evan Kretz blocks a shot by Divine Adeyanju as Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-3-21 Evan Kretz passes the ball down court after a rebound as Western Panthers win their first round of Sectionals against West Lafayette on Wednesday 54-39. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western guards Nathaniel Liddell, right, and Michael Gaines, back, hound West Lafayette guard Braeden Shrewsberry during the teams’ sectional game Wednesday at Twin Lakes.
Sectional Basketball: Western defeats West Lafayette
Nathaniel Liddell keyed the Panthers, just like he did against the Red Devils in last year’s sectional final. This time, Liddell scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished four assists and provided his usual sticky defense.
“He’s a stud. He can impact the game on both sides of the floor and there’s very few high school kids who can do that,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “He’s a special player and when he’s in go mode, he’s tough to cover.”
Liddell finished 6 of 9 from the field. He caught the Red Devils by surprise with 3-of-3 shooting from 3-land over the game’s first 11 minutes. That stretch powered the Panthers to a 19-6 lead.
“To be honest with you, [Liddell] is so good going to the hoop, we were kind of thinking, ‘We have to give him his [outside] shot’ and he made shots,” West Lafayette coach Dave Wood said. “When he makes shots like that, he’s very, very difficult to guard. He’s really good. He’s played really well against us for a long time.
“But we played percentages and they made plays and that’s how you win. You make plays when plays are there to be made and they did. Those seniors that Mike’s got are very, very good. They’ve played a lot of basketball. They’re very solid.”
Western (17-6) advances to face Twin Lakes (19-4) in Friday’s second semifinal. Twin Lakes beat Benton Central 61-55 in Wednesday’s opener.
Western closed the first half against West Lafayette (6-11) on an 8-0 run to build a 27-10 lead. The Red Devils’ offense picked up some in the third quarter, but the Panthers maintained control and it was 37-23 at the close of the quarter.
The Panthers led by as many as 19 early in the fourth quarter at 43-24, but the Devils continued to fight and the Panthers missed some free throws. The Devils closed to within 10, 48-38, on Braeden Shrewsberry’s long 3-pointer at 1:54 — but the Panthers hit 6 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to seal it. Kyle Sanders made 4 of 4 in the final :40.
Shrewsberry finished with a game-high 20 points, right at his season average, but the Panthers made him work for every shot. He finished 7 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-land.
Lewis credited Liddell and Michael Gaines for their work on Shrewsberry, and Wood tipped his hat to the Panthers.
“Teams have tried to take Braeden away from us,” he said, “but nobody did it better than they did in two games.”
When Westen beat West Lafayette 57-32 on Jan. 8, Liddell, Gaines and the Panthers held Shrewsberry to three points.
Gaines and Mitchell Dean provided Western sparks off the bench in Wednesday’s win. Gaines scored 12 points to go with his good defense and Dean had five points, a team-high nine rebounds and some nice defensive work.
Dylan Bryant, one of Western’s top backups, is out following an appendectomy.
“He probably won’t be playing this week and that’s why it’s important we had guys off the bench ready when their numbers were called,” Lewis said. “Mike Gaines and Mitchell Dean came in and provided a huge boost and did their job and that’s what it takes this time of year. Everybody has to do their job.”
Sanders, Western’s leading scorer, was held to six points and 1-of-10 shooting, but Liddell, Gaines, Evan Kretz (nine points) and others picked up the slack.
Divine Adeyanju backed Shrewsberry for the Devils with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. He had six offensive rebounds, including five in the final quarter as the Devils tried to fight back.
Shrewsberry and Adeyanju are both sophomores, which gives the Devils a bright future. But they will move forward without Wood. The well-respected coach is retiring. He compiled a 364-256 record and eight sectional championships in 27 seasons at the school.
Wood said he’ll remember “27 years of phenomenal kids” the most.
“Coaching is not fun when you’re coaching turds, and it’s a boatload of fun when you’re coaching great kids. About 99% of the kids we’ve had here have been great young men.”
