ROSSVILLE — Western's boys basketball team outlasted Rossville 75-65 in overtime Saturday to improve to 2-0.
The squads traded offensive punches in a back-and-forth regulation that included eight ties and seven lead changes. Following one more tie in the extra session, the Panthers closed on a 10-0 run to win going away in a matchup of defending sectional champions.
"I think we made just enough plays. We found a way to win versus finding a way to fold so I'm proud of our kids' resilience," Western coach Mike Lewis said. "Credit to Rossville, they played really well. ... This is a tough place to play so for us to find a way to win when the other team plays well, I'm proud of our kids for that."
The Panthers won it with hot shooting. They finished 26 of 43 (60.5%) from the field and 18 of 21 (85.7%) from the foul line.
Western led 18-16 after the opening quarter, 36-30 at halftime, 52-50 after the third quarter and 57-52 with 6:00 remaining. Rossville followed with an 8-0 run to surge to a 60-57 lead at 3:00. After Dylan Bryant scored on a nice backdoor cut at 2:50 and Kyle Sanders hit two free throws, the Panthers held a 61-60 advantage at 2:20, but Rossville's Reid Douglas hit a 3-pointer at 1:28 to put the Hornets back in front.
Bryant's layup at 1:08 knotted the score. Neither team scored in the final minute with Rossville coming up empty on three shots over two possessions and Western committing a turnover.
Nathaniel Liddell sparked the Panthers in overtime. First, he hit two free throws for a 65-63 lead. After the Hornets drew even, he had a hoop-and-harm 3-point play off a nice cut to the basket for a 68-65 advantage. After the Hornets missed a shot, Liddell dished to Kyle Sanders for a 3-pointer and a 71-65 lead at 1:25. And after the Hornets committed a turnover, Liddell hit one of two free throws to make it 72-65 at :41.
"Both teams played extremely hard," Rossville coach Cory Dunn said. "It was hard fought. [The Panthers are] a veteran team and they were making plays down the stretch where I felt like we kind of panicked a little bit there in overtime."
Liddell finished with 17 points to lead Western's balanced scoring. Evan Kretz had 15 points, Bryant had 14, Sanders had 12, Parker Dean had eight and backups Michael Gaines and Mitchell Dean combined for nine.
Liddell and Parker Dean dished four assists apiece. Kretz had eight rebounds, Bryant had six boards and Parker Dean had five.
Bryant broke loose offensively after going scoreless in the Panthers' opener against Kokomo.
"Dylan Bryant was the player of the game [Saturday] and it's not just his scoring. His offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive [were key]. He was everywhere on the floor and that was the expectation for him coming in, that he was going to be able to provide those things after gaining a lot of experience last year," Lewis said.
"Without Dylan Bryant," he added, "we don't win this game."
Lewis pointed to the second quarter as another key. The Panthers weathered Sanders having to sit the final 7:27 after picking up his third foul. Kretz also missed a good chunk of the quarter with foul trouble.
"I thought Mike Gaines did a nice job off the bench, steadying our team during that time," Lewis said.
Douglas and Luke Meek led the Hornets with 16 points apiece.
The Panthers have knocked down 36 of 43 free throw attempts over two games. Liddell (9 of 11 in Saturday's win) and Sanders (5 of 6) are a combined 30 of 34.
"That's what you have to do if you want to win close games, you have to get to the line and you have to make them," Lewis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.