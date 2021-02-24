Western’s Dylan Bryant reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the Panthers’ 41-37 victory over Carroll on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Bryant scored seven points and was the team’s “X-factor,” according to coach Mike Lewis.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Kyle Sanders shoots during the Panthers' game against Carroll on Tuesday. He had 16 points in the win and moved up to No. 2 in Western’s career scoring.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff drives to the basket against Western players Nathaniel Liddell, middle, and Evan Kretz during Tuesday’s game at Western. Duff led the Cougars with 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Hard-fought win
BOYS BB: Western ends Carroll's 18-game win streak
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Bryant reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the Panthers' 41-37 victory over Carroll on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Bryant scored seven points and was the team's "X-factor," according to coach Mike Lewis.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Kyle Sanders shoots during the Panthers' game against Carroll on Tuesday. He had 16 points in the win and moved up to No. 2 in Western's career scoring.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff drives to the basket against Western players Nathaniel Liddell, middle, and Evan Kretz during Tuesday's game at Western. Duff led the Cougars with 16 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Correction: This article in its original form had an incorrect score for Carroll's first lead of the game. It has been corrected in this version.
RUSSIAVILLE — The Carroll-Western boys basketball game on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium had defense written all over it. Carroll entered with an average of 44.25 points allowed per game, which ranked No. 20 in the state. Western’s average of 46.52 ranked No. 40.
Sure enough, it was a grinder, with sectional-level intensity and lively fans.
Western scored the game’s final five points to beat Carroll 41-37, ending the Cougars’ school-record 18-game winning streak.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Parker Dean reaches for a rebound over Carroll's Jaden Harness. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Kyle Sanders shoots during the Panthers' game against Carroll on Tuesday. He had 16 points in the win and moved up to No. 2 in Western’s career scoring.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Parker Dean grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Evan Kretz throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Kyle Sanders takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Nathaniel Liddell makes his way down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff drives to the basket against Western players Nathaniel Liddell, middle, and Evan Kretz during Tuesday’s game at Western. Duff led the Cougars with 16 points.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Kaleb Meek looks to take the ball around Western's Cooper Jarvis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Ethan Duff takes the ball around Western's Kyle Sanders. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant tries to save a ball from going out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner looks to get around Western's Evan Kretz. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Dylan Bryant reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the Panthers’ 41-37 victory over Carroll on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Bryant scored seven points and was the team’s “X-factor,” according to coach Mike Lewis.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant looks for a pass around Carroll's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Carroll boys BB
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Parker Dean reaches for a rebound over Carroll's Jaden Harness. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Kyle Sanders shoots during the Panthers' game against Carroll on Tuesday. He had 16 points in the win and moved up to No. 2 in Western’s career scoring.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Parker Dean grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Evan Kretz throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Kyle Sanders takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Nathaniel Liddell makes his way down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff drives to the basket against Western players Nathaniel Liddell, middle, and Evan Kretz during Tuesday’s game at Western. Duff led the Cougars with 16 points.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Kaleb Meek looks to take the ball around Western's Cooper Jarvis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Ethan Duff takes the ball around Western's Kyle Sanders. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant tries to save a ball from going out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner looks to get around Western's Evan Kretz. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Dylan Bryant reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the Panthers’ 41-37 victory over Carroll on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Bryant scored seven points and was the team’s “X-factor,” according to coach Mike Lewis.
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Western's Dylan Bryant looks for a pass around Carroll's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-23-21 Western vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Two pretty competitive teams, two very good defensive teams,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I thought [the Cougars] were rock solid. One thing that you don’t see on film is their length. They’re long for a [Class] 2A team. [Owen] Duff is super quick and [Jake] Skinner is a big kid for a sophomore. They have a nice team. They could do some damage in postseason play.”
Both teams are receiving notice in the state rankings. Carroll is one spot outside of the Class 2A Top 10 and Western is 15th in Class 3A voting.
Western (16-6) bounced back from a loss to Beech Grove on Saturday that ended a 10-game losing streak.
Now, Carroll (19-2) has to bounce back as it visits Eastern on Thursday for a huge Hoosier Heartland Conference clash. The Cougars can take the outright title with a win.
“We have a conference championship we’d like to wrap up Thursday night and I think our kids are primed to do that,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “I’m not disappointed about the winning streak ending — 19-2 with this group is still phenomenal.”
Clean looks proved hard to come by in the contest. Carroll finished 13 of 32 from the field and Western was 12 of 37 as both teams locked in defensively.
The Panthers seemed in control for the first 2 1/2 quarters of their regular-season finale. They led 15-9 after the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 29-21 midway through the third quarter. But the Cougars closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to draw within two — and when Duff scored on a driving layup to open the final quarter, it was a tie game for the first time since 2-all.
After Western missed a shot, Carroll’s Kaleb Meek hit a 3-pointer and the Cougars had their first lead, 32-29.
From there, the teams traded the lead four times over the next four minutes as the intensity grew with each possession.
Carroll’s Jaden Harness forged a 36-all tie with a 10-foot hook shot with 2:37 remaining. After Western’s Cooper Jarvis missed the front end of a one-and-one at 2:12, Duff split one of two free throws at 1:45 for a 37-36 lead.
Kyle Sanders put Western back in front with two free throws at 1:16. Carroll then missed two chances to regain the lead. First, Duff missed on a drive. Meek grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at :32, but he missed both shots. Sanders knocked down two more free throws to put the Panthers up 40-37 at :24.
After Carroll’s Skinner missed a 3-pointer, Western’s Dylan Bryant nailed down the win by hitting one of two free throws for a 41-37 lead at :11.
“I thought our experience really showed up in the fourth quarter,” Lewis said. “Our guys being battle tested last year in the sectional, obviously playing a tough game versus Beech Grove last weekend — we’ve been playing tough games for the last five or six weeks it seems like.
“I thought our experience was the difference and then on top of that, I thought Dylan Bryant off the bench was a huge X factor. It wasn’t just his scoring, he had a lot of tipped balls that gave us extra possessions.”
Bryant finished with seven points and three rebounds. Sanders led Western with 16 points, but the Cougars held him to 5-of-18 shooting. Evan Kretz had nine points and five rebounds.
Sanders moved to No. 2 on Western’s career scoring list. He has 1,299 points, nine back of Josh Nelson’s record.
Duff led the Cougars with 16 points. He scored nine points in the third quarter to lead the Cougars back into contention. Skinner had seven points, but finished 2 of 10 from the field.
Bender pointed to the Cougars’ missed free throws as the difference. Carroll was 9 of 18, including 3 of 6 in the final quarter.
“When you go 9 of 18 at the free throw line, it’s hard to beat good teams like this,” he said.
Bender loved his squad’s effort.
“We told the kids, ‘You have no reason to hold your heads down. You walk out of here like we won the game,’” he said. “It was just a heck of an effort by our kids. I told them, it had nothing to do with us four coaches on the bench, it’s just their mentality. It’s how they act. They play together as a team.”
