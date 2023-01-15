RUSSIAVILLE — There are now just two unbeaten boys basketball teams left in Indiana.
Western’s boys basketball team held on during an intense fourth quarter to beat Class 2A No. 5-ranked Taylor 44-38 Saturday night in front of a large crowd in the Richard R. Rea Gymnasium, knocking the Titans from the ranks of the state’s unbeaten teams.
Taylor had won 12 straight games to start the season and entered the weekend as one of just four boys squads in the state that were still unbeaten along with Ben Davis, Harrison and New Palestine. Kokomo took out Harrison on Friday, meaning now just two unbeatens remain.
The Titans’ streak ended. Other streaks endure. Western (9-5) has now won seven straight games, and has won the last 18 games in the Titan-Panther rivalry.
Taylor (12-1) fought to the finish. Western led 30-20 after three quarters but Taylor’s defensive pressure started paying off in the second half and the Titans made the Panthers work hard to keep ahead. The Titans cut the lead to a single possession twice midway through the fourth quarter only to be pushed back by Western.
“The fourth quarter obviously they did a fantastic job turning up the ball pressure, which definitely created easy baskets for them — which has been the M.O. of their team,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “It’s hard to recreate the kind of athleticism that their team has [in practice] so for us to go out there in front of pretty much a full house, a county rival, a team that’s undefeated, really proud of our kids’ resilience. We made just enough winning plays.”
The Titans cut Western’s lead to three points at 37-34 on a Jay Patterson steal, layup and free throw with 3:17 left. Then after Western’s Patrick Hobson hit 1 of 2 free throws, the Titans trimmed the lead to just two points at 38-36 on a Patterson drive with 3:06 left.
Western asserted its style of play at that point. The Panthers took more than a minute off the clock in possession and finished with a bucket when Mitchell Dean got a defender one-on-one in the post and scored on a clean move. Dean had eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“They did a great job defensively on him,” Lewis said of Dean. “They had a body on him and were really trying to make his catches difficult and away from the rim, and then their ball pressure obviously disrupted our timing of our post feeds, but he came through down the stretch, which is what a senior’s supposed to do.
“I’m really proud of Dylan Hightower. I thought his ability to handle the basketball in the fourth quarter and make a couple clutch free throws to stretch the lead out was crucial.”
After Dean’s bucket, Taylor missed a shot and Hightower hit two free throws with 1:27 left to push the lead to six points at 42-36. Taylor didn’t get within a possession again.
“First off, they’re a really good team,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said of Western. “They’re playing their best basketball of the season. Every one of their players on the perimeter can shoot and then Mitchell Dean is a monster. You have to have such a strong attention to detail on defense and do it sometimes for a minute 15 seconds, a minute 20 seconds. I thought we did a pretty good job defensively, we just didn’t shoot the ball very well, especially the first half.
“What I was super proud of is where we’re getting as a program is on nights like [Saturday] night when you don’t shoot the ball well, you’ve still got a chance to win the game.”
Western led 10-4 after a quarter and 23-14 at halftime. Taylor hit 9 of 19 shots in the first three quarters and then 5 of 12 in the fourth quarter when the Titans forced the game to be played at more of their tempo. Patterson scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, and was 5 of 5 on free throws in that frame.
“The score tells you the pace,” Wonnell said. “Everything about the style of play was Western’s style. I give our guys a lot of credit for competing for 32 minutes, keeping their heads, their poise in a playoff environment. It was really fun out there. At the end of the day, they beat us, they’re a really good team.”
Both defenses made an impact. Taylor wanted to keep Dean, a 6-foot-8 center, from abusing them inside, while also trying to contain Western’s 3-point threat. Western did connect on six triples with Ian Thurston scoring nine points on three 3-pointers. The Panthers had just two turnovers in the first half as they established a lead, then Taylor forced 11 miscues in the second half as the Titans fought back.
The Panthers were concerned about Taylor’s ability to get to the rim in transition and held that in check until the frenetic fourth. Patterson scored 15 points, Taylor freshman guard Baris Moore scored 11, and Mekhi McGee eight, though McGee didn’t get as many opportunities to impact the game as he usually does.
Lewis said “any time you can beat a talented team like that” makes the win important. “For us just to keep our streak going, we just want to continue to get better because there’s some things that we’re definitely going to learn from this game that’s definitely going to help our team grow.
“I definitely think we’re much improved from the beginning of the season. A lot of that has to do with health and we were playing a lot of new guys that hadn’t played varsity basketball, so they’re trying to feel their way in. Defensively I think our group has bought into our defensive identity again and we’ve been much better on that end of the ball I’d say the last eight or nine games.”
