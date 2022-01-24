RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team played chase the final three quarters against Indianapolis Metropolitan on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers caught the Pumas twice, the second time coming when Michael Gaines scored on a driving layup with :04 remaining in the fourth quarter. That forged a 43-all tie and sent the game into overtime.
Gaines opened the extra session with a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a brief lead, but the Pumas quickly regained control and went on for a 57-49 win.
The Pumas set the tone for the game over the final 3:00 of the first quarter. After the Panthers jumped to a 9-4 lead, the Pumas countered with a 13-0 run with eight of the points coming off Western turnovers.
“We can’t recreate their size and athleticism, and the things that they do well have basically been our Achilles’ heel all year. We have struggled with pressure and being able to get into offense at times and it really showed its head in the end of the first quarter. We got off to a great start and then we just gifted them points,” Western coach Mike Lewis said.
“Credit to them, they played really hard. That’s a team that’s way, way better than their record. They have a lot of pieces.”
Metro improved to 4-9. Four of its losses have come against Class 4A teams. Last week, the Class A Pumas battled Class 3A No. 4-ranked Brebeuf Jesuit tough before falling 72-67.
“I am proud of our kids,” Lewis said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end, we just didn’t get it done.”
Junior center Mitchell Dean carried the Panthers offensively. Going against 6-foot-10 Metro center David Meriwether, Dean scored 20 points. He was 8 of 17 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Defensively, Dean took four steals.
“Mitchell has been an absolute stud,” Lewis said. “He has been on a tear the last 10, 12 games. It’s something that we expected of him. When he’s aggressive like that, it really helps our team.”
Dean was at his best in the third quarter. He scored nine points, the final two coming when he followed his own miss right before the buzzer to knot the score at 31-all.
With the score tied, Western had four straight empty possessions to start the final quarter. Metro’s Terrell Galbreath finally broke the tie with a 3-pointer at 5:25.
The Pumas seemed in control when it went up 40-35 at 1:22, but the Panthers fought back. Dean scored in the post while being fouled at 1:07. He added the free throw for a 3-point play. After Metro’s Quincy Stamps hit two free throws at :42, Western’s Evan Kretz drilled a contested 3-pointer at :20, bringing Western within 42-41.
Stamps split a one-and-one at :14. Gaines knotted the score when he scored on a drive down the right side of the lane at :04. Fouled on the play, he missed the free throw and the game went into OT.
In the OT, after Gaines opened with a 3-pointer, the Pumas scored the next 11 points.
Omari Ferguson and Stamps led Metro with 20 points apiece and Terrell Galbreath had 13.
Kretz had 14 points and Gaines had 13 for the Panthers. Metro limited Kretz to 5-of-18 shooting. Kretz and Dylan Bryant had eight rebounds apiece and Bryant had four assists.
Western (11-4) has lost two of its last three following a 10-game winning streak.
“Right now, the last three games, we haven’t played our best basketball, but I know the quality of the kids’ character. They’ll have a championship approach and want to continue to get better. Thankfully we have four of five weeks before sectional to put our best basketball together,” Lewis said.
Western picked up Metro on short notice after Eastern, Saturday’s scheduled opponent, had to postpone. Lewis said Western and Eastern are looking for a new date to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.