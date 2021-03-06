Western’s Mitchell Dean, center, and Kyle Sanders, right, collide with Twin Lakes’ Kahari Jackson as they clash for a rebound in the teams’ Class 3A Twin Lakes Boys Basketball Sectional semifinal Friday night. Twin Lakes won 57-53 in double overtime.
KT photo | Tim Bath
Peru post player Matthew Ross looks to make a move to the basket in the Bengals’ victory over Maconaquah.
KT photo | Tim Bath
editor's picktop story
BOYS BB: Western falls to TL in 2 OTs; Peru tops Mac
BRYAN GASKINS | Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Western’s Mitchell Dean, center, and Kyle Sanders, right, collide with Twin Lakes’ Kahari Jackson as they clash for a rebound in the teams’ Class 3A Twin Lakes Boys Basketball Sectional semifinal Friday night. Twin Lakes won 57-53 in double overtime.
KT photo | Tim Bath
Peru post player Matthew Ross looks to make a move to the basket in the Bengals’ victory over Maconaquah.
KT photo | Tim Bath
MONTICELLO — Western and Twin Lakes have staged some memorable boys basketball sectional games over the years.
Add Friday’s edition to the collection.
Western jumped to a nine-point lead in the opening quarter, but Twin Lakes weathered the storm and took a one-point lead into halftime. The Indians started to gain separation in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter and built a 13-point lead with 5:00 remaining. The Panthers showed impressive fight led by Evan Kretz and Mitchell Dean to battle back to force overtime at 49-all.
After a scoreless first OT, the Indians broke away in the final 22 seconds of the second OT for a 57-53 win in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s semifinal round.
1 of 53
3-5-21 Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Parker Dean putting up a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Mitchell Dean rebounding as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Michael Gaines passing off the ball with to much coverage for a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Kyle Sanders shooting breaking the all time school scoring record but the Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Nathal Liddell drawls a foul from Lewis Dellinger as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western’s Mitchell Dean, center, and Kyle Sanders, right, collide with Twin Lakes’ Kahari Jackson as they clash for a rebound in the teams’ Class 3A Twin Lakes Boys Basketball Sectional semifinal Friday night. Twin Lakes won 57-53 in double overtime.
KT photo | Tim Bath
3-5-21 Mitchell Dean scores 2 to tie the game back up in overtime but the Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Kyle Sanders shooting in overtime but unable to bring the score up as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. He broke the all time school scoring record tonight. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Evan Kretz and Kyle Sanders after Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Action: Western vs Twin Lakes
1 of 53
3-5-21 Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Parker Dean putting up a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Mitchell Dean rebounding as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Michael Gaines passing off the ball with to much coverage for a shot as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Kyle Sanders shooting breaking the all time school scoring record but the Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Nathal Liddell drawls a foul from Lewis Dellinger as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western’s Mitchell Dean, center, and Kyle Sanders, right, collide with Twin Lakes’ Kahari Jackson as they clash for a rebound in the teams’ Class 3A Twin Lakes Boys Basketball Sectional semifinal Friday night. Twin Lakes won 57-53 in double overtime.
KT photo | Tim Bath
3-5-21 Mitchell Dean scores 2 to tie the game back up in overtime but the Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Kyle Sanders shooting in overtime but unable to bring the score up as Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. He broke the all time school scoring record tonight. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Evan Kretz and Kyle Sanders after Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Western Panthers lose to Twin Lakes in double OT on Friday 57-53. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“This was a classic, for sure,” Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams. “A great atmosphere, just a lot of intensity, a lot of runs, a lot of blows and a lot of guys stepping up and doing great things for their teams. That’s the way it should be.”
Twin Lakes (20-4) advances to face Peru (16-7) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. today. Peru beat Maconaquah 58-50 in the opening semifinal.
Western (17-7) beat Twin Lakes twice during the regular season, including 60-43 in the Hoosier Conference title game two weeks ago, but the Panthers sputtered on both ends of the floor in the sectional clash. Offensively, the Panthers shot 19 of 48 from the field against the Indians’ 3-2 zone.
“We were stagnant, we didn’t attack it well,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “As disappointing as it was with how we shot the ball, I was more disappointed defensively. We didn’t have the discipline it takes to win a close game. We did not win closeouts, we did not win spots and they really took advantage of us off the bounce, which is something that hasn’t happened to us all season.”
The Panthers looked ready to roll when they bolted to a 7-0 lead less that two minutes into the game. Western held a 12-3 advantage when Twin Lakes started to settle in. The Panthers had a 23-16 lead midway through the second quarter when the Indians made their first big move with a 10-2 run for a 26-25 halftime edge.
The Panthers went ice cold in the third quarter — 2-of-9 shooting and four turnovers. The Indians made 4 of 8 shots and built a 36-30 lead.
The Indians threatened to break away early in the fourth quarter. Clayton Bridwell had a personal 9-2 run to make it 45-32 at 5:24. The Indians had possession before they started to sputter with turnovers and missed shots — and the Panthers seized the opportunity to fight back.
Dean scored inside, Nathaniel Liddell hit two free throws, Liddell came up with a steal and layup and Kretz hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring Western within 45-41 at 2:30. After the Indians committed a turnover, Kretz hit another 3-pointer from the top of the key at 1:57 to make it 45-44.
Western trailed 49-46 after Bridwell hit two free throws at :44. The Panthers committed a turnover, but the Indians followed with one of their own. The Panthers took their final timeout at :35. On their final play, they missed three shots — but Dean grabbed an offensive rebound each time. After Dean’s last board, the Panthers finally cashed in as Kretz hit a tying 3-pointer from his hot spot at :02.1.
“It’s a testament to the character and the toughness of our kids. To fight all the way back and to be able to get it into overtime just shows a lot of heart and a lot of toughness,” Lewis said. “Honestly, that’s what this team has exhibited all year.”
In the first OT, both teams missed a shot. Western then played for the final shot, but it committed a turnover before having a chance.
In the second OT, Twin Lakes took a 51-49 lead after Lewis Dellinger and Bridwell both split a pair of free throws. After Dean knocked down two free throws to tie it at :25, the Indians’ Jackson attacked the basket in transition and was fouled. He hit both free throws for a 53-51 lead — and after the Panthers missed, the Indians’ Gage Businger hit two more free throws for a 55-51 lead at :07, sealing the win.
The Indians finished 21 of 25 from the foul line, which was the deciding factor.
Bridwell led the Indians with 18 points and Jackson backed him with 15. Noah Johnston had 11 and Businger had 10.
For Western, Kretz led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds and Liddell had 10 points.
Lewis praised his players for setting a standard for the program. The Panthers won the sectional last year and the conference this year.
“Especially the seniors, from those guys coming in their freshmen year to what they’ve been to accomplish in their four years, I certainly hope everyone appreciates not only the basketball players that they are, but the ambassadors they’ve been for our program and the standard they’ve set for every class behind them for what it takes to be successful high school basketball players,” he said. “I can’t say enough about the love I have for that group.”
The Panthers’ seniors are Liddell, Kyle Sanders, Cooper Jarvis and Dan Marley.
Sanders had a bittersweet finale. He finished with seven points, which pushed his career total to a school record 1,310 points. He broke Josh Nelson’s record of 1,308 with a bucket off a broken full-court in-bound play in the final seconds.
“Kyle is an extremely special kid,” Lewis said. “He’s an once-in-a-lifetime kid as far as a coach. There’s zero doubt he’s set the standard for everything that we want our high school basketball players to become. How fortunate and blessed I am to have the opportunity to coach him.”
PERU 58, MAC 50
Peru and Maconaquah battled through seven lead changes and three ties in the opening half. They went to halftime knotted at 27-all.
Peru scored the first eight points of the third quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating Maconaquah for the third time this season.
1 of 69
3-5-21 Matt Ross puts up an early game 3 pointer as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Peru's Matt Ross blocks a shot by Maconaquah's Brayden Betzner as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matt Ross pulls in a rebound outplaying Maconaquah who falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Peru's Alex Ross tosses a ball into Nolan Kelly with Peru taking posesion as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger scores under the basket as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Nolan Kelly and Alex Ross going after a wild ball as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matt Ross puts up another 2 pointer as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger fouls Nolan Kelly as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger takes it right down the middle as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger scores under the basket as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Action: Peru vs Maconaquah
1 of 69
3-5-21 Matt Ross puts up an early game 3 pointer as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Peru's Matt Ross blocks a shot by Maconaquah's Brayden Betzner as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matt Ross pulls in a rebound outplaying Maconaquah who falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Peru's Alex Ross tosses a ball into Nolan Kelly with Peru taking posesion as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger scores under the basket as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Nolan Kelly and Alex Ross going after a wild ball as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matt Ross puts up another 2 pointer as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger fouls Nolan Kelly as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger takes it right down the middle as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Matthew Roettger scores under the basket as Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-5-21 Maconaquah falls to Peru in Friday evenings sectional game 58-50. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“It’s tough to beat a school three times, especially as good and well coached as Maconaquah is, and then you throw in county rivalry and then you throw in how close the teams are statistically, it’s quite a task,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “We had to play very well to win.”
The Braves (10-12) closed to within one on three occasions in the second half, including 41-40 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but the Bengal Tigers answered with an 8-2 run. Treyden Curtis had a driving layup and free throw, Matthew Ross scored inside and Matthew Roettger stuck a 3-pointer for a 49-42 lead at 4:00.
The Braves came no closer than six the rest of the way.
Ross led Peru with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Curtis had 12 points and Roettger had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Roettger was impressive in the fourth quarter with eight points and four boards.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves with 17 points. Feenix Kile had 12 and Brayden Betzner had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.