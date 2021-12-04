Western’s Evan Kretz celebrates as he throws down a dunk against Northwestern. He scored a game-high 24 points in Western’s 43-39 victory Friday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mitchell Dean puts up a shot against Northwestern on Friday night. He scored 8 points and had 10 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
HIGH TENSION
BOYS BB: Western fights off repeated challenges from NW
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Evan Kretz celebrates as he throws down a dunk against Northwestern. He scored a game-high 24 points in Western’s 43-39 victory Friday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mitchell Dean puts up a shot against Northwestern on Friday night. He scored 8 points and had 10 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the young season, upending Hoosier Conference and county rival Northwestern 43-39 Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Before the game, Western coach Mike Lewis said his team had to cut down on unforced turnovers if the Panthers were going to come out on top. The defending HC champions did just that in the first half. The Panthers had no turnovers in the first quarter and just three in the second on their way to a 23-14 halftime lead.
Western’s Evan Kretz celebrates as he throws down a dunk against Northwestern. He scored a game-high 24 points in Western’s 43-39 victory Friday night.
Mitchell Dean puts up a shot against Northwestern on Friday night. He scored 8 points and had 10 rebounds.
12-3-21 Western vs Northwestern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Northwestern boys basketball
Western’s Evan Kretz celebrates as he throws down a dunk against Northwestern. He scored a game-high 24 points in Western’s 43-39 victory Friday night.
Northwestern struggled with three first-quarter turnovers, quickly falling behind 9-2, and the Tigers struggled to get back in the game throughout the first half. Finding the net on just 5 of 22 first-half field-goal attempts didn’t help.
“Some of our problem early was getting rid of pre-game jitters,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We have a lot of guys learning to play at the varsity level on the fly and we feel like we’re going to get better every game.”
A crowd-pleasing dunk by Mitchell Dean gave Western a 27-17 lead with 5:50 left in the third, then Northwestern made its move. The Tigers played aggressively on both ends of the court and quickly started closing the gap.
Northwestern put together a 13-4 run to get within one at 31-30. Eli Edwards led that charge with three baskets inside. A’Marion Conyers added a 3-pointer and Caden Lechner hit a shot in the lane.
“We had 10 turnovers in the third quarter,” Lewis said. “That’s been our Achilles’ heel so far this year. We don’t value every possession like we should. We want to approach the offensive end of the floor aggressively, but too often we go for the home run rather than a single and end up with a turnover.”
Western had the last possession of the third quarter, inbounding the ball to Evan Kretz with :20 to go. Kretz calmly dribbled the ball near half court, then launched a 30-foot rainbow that found nothing but net to give the Panthers a 34-30 lead with one quarter to go.
“Western hit five 3-pointers in the first half, so we knew we had to be able to extend our defense to pressure their shooters while containing their height advantage inside. It was key for us to not give away too many easy baskets around the rim,” Gish said. “Our defensive pressure starts with Conyers. He was key to us making a change in our half-court defense the second half.”
The Panthers clung to a slight 36-35 lead after a driving layup by Mario Reed, the Lewis called timeout to slow the game down. A pair of free throws by Kretz and a put-back bucket by Mitchell Dean allowed Western to stretch the lead to 40-35 with 2:52 left.
Northwestern put the Panthers on the free-throw line five times in the last minute, and that strategy might have worked but the Tigers only managed to score two points in the final 2:00.
Kretz led all scorers with 24 points. Mitchell Dean backed him for the Panthers with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“We ask a lot of Kretz,” Lewis said. “He’s done all the necessary work to be a great player. He’s fun to coach. And we’re a lot better team when Mitchell Dean is aggressive. He’s working his way back from an injury and makes a big difference on our team.”
Eli Edwards paced the Tigers with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Reed and Koen Berry added nine and seven points, respectively, for Northwestern.
“[Edwards] works so hard,” Gish said. “People notice his points, but he does so many other things for us defensively and on the boards. [Friday] was Mario’s first game this season. He was our second-leading scorer last year, so we expect big things from him.”
