RUSSIAVILLE — Big contributions come in all forms. Western’s boys basketball team got big performances from a trio of guards who combined for 41 points Saturday night.
When it was done, one scored 28, one 10, and the other three. Each was vital in Western’s 45-41 victory over Logansport.
Western junior guard Kyle Sanders hit his first eight shots and finished with a game-high 28 points. Nathaniel Liddell scored 10 points, all in the first half as Western established a lead. Avery Hayes hit a 3 in the fourth quarter for his only points, and didn’t allow his defensive assignment, Logan guard Noah Lange, to get any points at all.
Lange hit five 3-pointers in a Logan loss at Kokomo on Friday night. On Saturday, he didn’t get a single shot off until a desperation attempt from 3-point land in the final seconds.
“Avery Hayes is not going to have very much in the box score, but his imprint on the game — we don’t win without him,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “He took the challenge on guarding [Lange] and chased him off everything, and the kid didn’t have any room to breathe. I think he’s shooting something like 45% from 3-point line so to take him away was crucial to the game. He wanted the challenge and really stepped up for us. He was huge.”
Just as big were contributions from Sanders and his scoring complement Liddell, who combined for all but two of Western’s points in the opening half. Sanders hit 8 of 9 shots in the first half as the Panthers led 28-21 after a 10-10 first quarter. A Sanders jumper put Western ahead 18-16 and the Panthers held the advantage until Logan finally tied the game again at 38-all on a post hook shot by center Evan Hassett with 2:09 left.
Again, it was Sanders who broke the tie. He answered quickly with a driving bucket with 1:46 left and Western held on to lead the rest of the way in a defensive struggle.
“He was the best player on the floor all weekend,” Lewis said, noting the Panthers’ victory over West Lafayette on Friday as well. “His pull-up game was really, really good. Not only was he the best player on the floor, I thought he was the best leader.”
Liddell took a team-high six rebounds and Sanders five.
With Sanders hurting Logan with jab-step jumpers and drives, Western shot a relatively efficient 17 of 34 in a game between teams playing flypaper defense. Logan was held to 15-of-34 shooting. The Berries got 15 points from Hassett, who put Western defenders in foul trouble quickly, and 13 from guard/forward Malachi Pearson. Each team hit just one 3-pointer.
“They knew who our shooters were, they knew they were going to chase Malachi and Noah off every screen and they’re very disciplined defensively,” Logan coach Drew Schauss said. “I think after that first half you saw our adjustments did really well holding them to two points in the third quarter, we just couldn’t get it going [offensively] either because they’re so good defensively. You saw two good defensive teams I believe battle it out til the end.”
Western scored just two points in the third quarter but held Logan to six and the Panthers held a 30-27 lead going into the final frame.
“I thought we had a great stretch in the second quarter. Kyle really made a bunch of good decisions off the ball screen. It kind of allowed us to separate after a really slow start,” Lewis said. “And then we came out in the third quarter, I thought we got some decent looks, just didn’t go down and then we end up getting ourselves in a dog fight, but really proud of our kids’ resilience and fighting our way through it and finding a way to win.”
Winners of five in a row, the Panthers are 8-4. The Berries dropped to 4-8.
