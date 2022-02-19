LAFAYETTE — It was a defensive battle for Western’s boys basketball team on Friday as the Panthers locked up Lafayette Central Catholic, 45-39, for their second Hoosier Conference Championship in a row.
The Panthers held the Knights 18 points beneath their offensive average, and beat the Knights for the second time this season. Western beat LCC 52-46 on Jan. 4.
“To come back over here and win a conference championship against a really good, well-coached team says a lot about the character of our kids,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I really think that the second quarter was the big difference of the game.”
After falling behind by 10 in the first quarter, Western found its footing midway through the first with a corner 3 by Michael Gaines followed by another jumper from behind the arc from Dylan Hightower, but it was the second quarter that deflated LCC. The Knights took a 12-9 lead into the first break.
Gaines came out of the quarter break hitting his second 3 of the night before working his way into the paint for multiple baskets at the rim, notching seven of his game-high 13 points.
Defensively, Western held firm throughout the second, shutting the Knights out until the final minute of the half as the Panthers took a 19-17 lead into halftime.
For Gaines, it was all about stepping up at the time in which his team needed him most.
“I had to step up, make plays, take it to the basket and help my teammates get to the bucket,” the senior guard said.
Gaines continued, noting the significance of the Panthers going back to back in the Hoosier Conference.
“It means a lot, I just like how we’ve come together. It’s been a long journey and we’ve had some ups and downs, but I feel like we’re just coming together more and more as the season’s come along. We’re just excited to make it two years in a row.”
Western led 29-28 going into the fourth. In the final period, Western’s Mitchell Dean gave the Panthers the lead for good when he converted on a reverse layup under the basket before coming up with a timely block on the other end of the floor with less than three minutes remaining.
A 3 by Dylan Bryant came amid Dean’s fourth-quarter theatrics extended the Panthers’ lead as they closed the game on a 7-3 run. Dean capped it with a dunk.
Bryant aided the Panther offense with 11 points while Dean and Evan Kretz finished with 10 and seven, respectively.
While the Panthers value their second conference championship in a row, Lewis knows there still is improvement to be had as Western prepares for what it hopes to be a postseason run.
“We just have to continue to get better at valuing the basketball,” Lewis said. “We didn’t get off to a good start taking care of it, but I think the character of our team showed by being able to battle defensively and keep us in the game.”
Western will travel to Class 2A No. 6 Carroll (17-1) on Tuesday for its regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.