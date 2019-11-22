Western’s boys basketball team overcame a 1-6 start last season to finish 13-10, snapping a streak of three straight losing seasons during which the Panthers won 14 games combined.
“Last year was a good step forward in the program,” third-year coach Michael Lewis said. “If anything, I think it’s made the kids hungry to improve even more. They all had great offseasons. There was a commitment to the weight room and they continued to work on their skill development.”
Lewis said the hard work in the offseason carried over to preseason practices.
“They’ve brought great energy and focus every single day,” he said. “I really like the depth of this squad. I think we have a lot of kids who bring certain strengths to our team and together I think it’s going to be a fun team to coach.”
Two-time KT All-Area player Kyle Sanders anchors a deep returning group.
Sanders, a junior combo guard, scored a team-high 12.8 points per game last season. He also led the team in 3-pointers made (40), assists (2.5 apg) and free-throw percentage (89.3) and was second in rebounding (4.2 rpg). His 89.3% free-throw accuracy (75 of 84) was No. 1 in the area.
“Kyle is so mature beyond his years of experience,” Lewis said. “He’s become an unbelievable leader and someone people should take time out of their night to come watch play because he’s going to be a special player these next two years.”
The Panthers also return sophomore guard Evan Kretz (5.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg), senior guard Avery Hayes (5.3 ppg), junior forward Cooper Jarvis (4.6 ppg, team-high 4.4 rpg), senior forward Conner Linn (3.8 ppg), senior forward Kace Howard (2.9 ppg), sophomore guard Jett Engle (2.7 ppg) and junior guard Nathaniel Liddell (1.8 ppg).
Sophomore guard Dylan Bryant is moving into a varsity role.
Lewis likes his deep array of options. He can adjust his rotations depending on personnel and opponent, something he did with success last season.
“We may mix starting lineups again this year, but I think it’s important we develop some role identity, whether kids are starting or coming off the bench that they understand what their strengths are and they’re playing to our strengths,” he said. “I think that’s going to be one of the key reasons whether we’re successful or nor successful this year.”
The Panthers are a defensive-minded team. Last season, they held opponents to 41.7 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 7 in the state.
Lewis wants the Panthers to continue to tighten their defensive grasp on games.
“I think this group has some versatility. We have some kids with length and I think there’s a willingness to defend. When you have a group of kids who are tough and willing to defend, you’re going to be pretty good night in and night out,” he said. “Now, we may still lack some times with awareness issues as we play some young guys, but by the end of the year I think this has a chance to be a really good defensive team.”
Offensively, the Panthers are hoping to improve on their 2018-19 scoring average of 47.7 ppg. They have multiple 3-point threats led by Sanders, Hayes and Kretz and inside options too.
“I think this group can be dangerous,” Lewis said. “I’m not saying we’re going to light up the scoreboard every single night, but this is a team that’s going to have good balance. We have a lot of kids who can shoot the basketball and a lot of kids who can drive it. I think the most important thing is they’re all willing to share it. We’ve spent a lot of time on our decision making.
“If this group continues to play the way they played this summer and the fall, I think you’re going to see an exciting team to watch because we have multiple weapons.”
Western’s schedule shows some small changes. After playing in Lawrenceburg’s two-day holiday tournament last season, Western will host a one-day holiday shootout on Dec. 28. The Panthers will play Union County and Sheridan. Union County beat Western in Lawrenceburg’s tourney last year.
Western also added Eastern to the schedule. When the teams meet on Jan. 25, it will mark their first matchup since the Mid-Indiana Conference dissolved after the 2014-15 school year.
The Panthers remain in Class 3A Sectional 20, which has gone to seven teams with Benton Central and Twin Lakes coming in and Frankfort exiting. Twin Lakes replaces Frankfort as the host. Three-time defending champion West Lafayette remains the team to beat and Maconaquah, Northwestern and Peru also are in the grouping.
“Obviously, West Side returns a lot and you know Northwestern is going to be in it every year with how well coached they are and obviously with Tayson [Parker],” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a competitive sectional.”
