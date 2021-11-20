Western’s boys basketball team emerged from a rebuilding stretch to go 17-7 in the 2019-20 season and 17-7 again last season. The Panthers won the Sectional 20 title in 2020 and the Hoosier Conference title last season.
Players from the Class of 2021 filled big roles in that success. Kyle Sanders and Nathaniel Liddell formed a strong backcourt with Sanders closing his career as a four-time KT All-Area player and the school’s all-time leading scorer and Liddell finishing as a two-time All-Area player. In addition, Cooper Jarvis provided steady play inside.
Coach Mike Lewis referenced their lasting impact when asked if the 2021-22 Panthers can build on the program’s success.
“We lost three kids who played varsity basketball since their freshman year so we’re going to be plugging in some new pieces, but we’re very confident in the kids that we have who are going to fill those roles,” he said, “but I think more than anything, it’s keeping our identity of what we’ve built here the last four years — that we’re going to be disciplined in what we do, we’re going to be tough in our approach, and we’re going to be selfless. Our kids have done a great job of buying into that.
“We really haven’t missed a beat. Our seniors this year have stepped up and really taken charge of our program. It’s been a fun start.”
The Panthers return four key players from last season — 6-foot-3 senior guard Evan Kretz, 6-4 senior center Parker Dean, 6-2 senior guard Dylan Bryant and 6-7 junior center Mitchell Dean.
Kretz was an All-Area second-team pick after averaging 11.5 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He was second on the team in both scoring and 3-pointers made (43).
“Kretz is going to have a great year — just a complete gym rat and a kid who’s been a lot of fun to coach,” Lewis said. “He can really score the basketball — he can shoot it, he can put it on the deck, he can post you. He’s made a point of emphasis of getting stronger so he can get himself to the free throw line more. There’s no doubt he’s a scholarship player.”
The Dean brothers work inside. Parker Dean averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds and shot 54.3% from the field last year and Mitchell Dean averaged 5 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 51.6%.
“Parker has worked hard in the weight room and transformed his body,” Lewis said. “He’s a kid who can score in the post over both shoulders, is a gifted passer and has worked hard on his jump shot. But I think the best attribute he gives our program is leadership. He provides a lot of energy for our group each day.
“Mitchell’s definitely not going to catch anyone by surprise this year. He’s probably going to be on the top of a lot of scouting reports. He’s stronger and has continued to grow into his game offensively. He’s definitely someone we expect to pick up the scoring load inside.”
Bryant averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.
“Dylan is our toughest kid,” Lewis said. “He’s going to battle you for 32 minutes. He does so many different things that impact winning. He can guard, he can shoot and he has a nose for the ball.”
Lewis is looking to 5-11 senior Michael Gaines and 5-10 junior Ian Thurston to fill the backcourt spots. Both saw limited time behind Sanders and Liddell last season. Gaines averaged 2.2 points and Thurston averaged 1.7.
Lewis knows point guards need time to grow into the position, but he likes what Gaines and Thurston bring to the court.
“Mike is shifty, can get himself into the paint, is a good shooter. He has really worked hard in the weight room and become way more athletic than what he was last year. But the biggest thing is how much he’s grown in his maturation. He comes in with a championship approach every single day,” Lewis said. “Ian is a gifted passer, a smart and heady kid.”
Also in the mix for playing time are 6-2 senior guard Dylan Collins, 6-5 senior center Montana Beatty, 5-10 junior guard Cayden McClure, 5-6 junior guard Dylan Hightower and 5-7 junior guard Patrick Hobson.
The Panthers averaged 56 points per game last season, their best mark in Lewis’ first four seasons. They held opponents to 46.3.
“I think we have a chance to be really good [offensively], it just may take some time as these kids grow to find a rhythm together, but they’re all unselfish so I think we’ll have good ball movement, and they can all shoot,” he said. “I think this will be a better shooting team than what we had the last couple years, where teams are going to have to step out and guard us to the 3-point line.
“Defensively, we have a long ways to go, and it’s not because of want-to, it’s more of an awareness of making sure we’re locked in and disciplined.”
Lewis sees the Hoosier Conference and Sectional 20 as competitive as always. Lewis sees a lot of HC teams, especially in the East Division, as either strong again or on the rise.
“It’s going to take really good basketball to win the conference again and we’d obviously like to put ourselves in that position, but ultimately we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year and give ourselves an opportunity for the sectional,” he said.
Sectional 20 is at Maconaquah this season. Western and Mac are joined by Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, Benton Central and West Lafayette. Twin Lakes beat Western 57-53 in two overtimes in the semifinal round last season and the Indians went on to beat Peru in the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.