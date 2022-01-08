RUSSIAVILLE — Coaches often give credit to “a great team effort” following a victory, and Western boys basketball coach Mike Lewis did just that Friday night after the Panthers won their ninth-straight game, defeating the visiting West Lafayette Red Devils 61-57 in a matchup of sectional rivals Friday night in Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Lewis had good reason to do so, as a number of Panthers made significant contributions to a hard-fought victory that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
“I thought our kids showed a lot of poise,” Lewis said. “I gave them a terrible scouting report on West Lafayette, misidentifying their shooters. Our guys hung in there and did a nice job adjusting after the first quarter. Give West Lafayette a lot of credit, they took advantage of my mistake and shot incredibly well. This was definitely a team win.”
The Red Devils their first five 3-point shots in the first quarter, two by Jack Montes and three from long range by freshman Benny Speaker. That shooting clinic put West Lafayette on top 18-9 with 1:45 left in the opening stanza.
Evan Kretz then hit a 3-pointer of his own followed by a coast-to-coast layup off a Red Devils’ turnover. Following another West Lafayette miscue, Dylan Hightower hit a jumper from above the foul line and Western had cut the gap to 18-16 after one quarter.
Western extended its defense in the middle two quarters and shut down West Lafayette’s long-range shooters and kept the game close.
Western guard Michael Gaines scored seven points in the third quarter, knocking down a 3 from the left wing and made two beautiful baseline drives for layups.
“Gaines made some nice buckets driving to the basket off a ball screen,” Lewis explained. “We’ve been trying to get him to do more of that. He changed speeds and got to the rim.”
A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer as the third quarter ended gave the Red Devils a 44-38 lead, then Montes hit his third 3-pointer of the game just :15 into the fourth. Suddenly, the Panthers faced their biggest deficit, 47-39.
“This game was good for us,” Lewis said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played from behind. Our kids did a nice job adjusting and when we went to the 1-3-1 defense we forced some turnovers and got some easy buckets.”
Western went to that trapping half-court defense following Montes’ 3, and it paid off immediately. West Lafayette turned the ball over on three of its next four possessions and Western made the Red Devils pay. Western forced 17 turnovers for the game, while committing just four.
After hitting a lackluster 2-of-6 field-goal attempts in the middle two quarters, Kretz found the range in the fourth quarter. Kretz made the most of West Lafayette’s turnovers scoring 13 points during a 15-3 Western run that gave the Panthers their first lead since 4-3. Kretz hit three 3-pointers, got an offensive rebound and putback and made two free throws to put Western on top 55-52 with 3:03 to go.
The second 3-pointer came off a nifty no-look pass from Hightower, who spent most of the second half shutting down Speaker. Kretz finished with a game- and season-high 29 points and eight rebounds.
“He does it every game,” Lewis said. “Evan got going and put us on his back. He made some college shots with guys all over him. He rises up when we need him. That’s a testament to his hard work.”
The Panthers led just 58-57 and called timeout with :36.3 left. West Lafayette chose to put Western on the line following that timeout and poor free-throw shooting by the Panthers almost cost them the game. Western hit 1 of 2 free-throw attempts at the :28 mark and missed the front of a 1-and-1 with :13.3 to go, giving West Lafayette the ball, trailing just 59-57.
Montes got off a 3-point try that skidded off the rim and Hightower ran down the rebound for Western. He then got the ball to Gaines at the other end of the court and Gaines finished the scoring with a layup. Gaines finished with 12 points.
“Hightower did a great job guarding Speaker in the second half,” Lewis said. “And Parker and Mitchell Dean were forceful inside guarding their big kid [6-6 Divine Adeyanju]. That kid is an excellent athlete. He’s extremely long and had a great feel for the game. He’ll be a college player.”
Western, 9-2, looks to make it 10 wins in a row tonight when it hosts the Logansport Berries.
