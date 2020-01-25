RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team can point to any number of factors that led to a narrow 51-45 victory over visiting Maconaquah Friday night, and other than balanced scoring, almost every one of those factors goes back to defense.
The Panthers (10-4) turned the game their way with an 8-0 run in the second quarter that was fueled by three straight steals and fast break hoops. Western limited Maconaquah’s ability to hit from outside — where the Braves make their living. And when the game was on the line in the final minute and Western led by — what else, three points — the Panthers didn’t let Mac get a look from 3-land.
“They do a really good job in five-out [offense],” Western coach Mike Lewis said of Mac. “I thought for the majority of the game we had pretty good defensive discipline in not over-helping and making sure we were locked into their shooters.
“I know [Mac’s Blake] Betzner had a really good night, especially in the first half. We did a little bit better job on him in the second half and obviously the [Sam] Bourne kid was really good going to the rim, but we definitely wanted to stay home on their shooters.”
Western limited Maconaquah to 6-of-17 shooting from 3-point land. Betzner had a game-high 17 points but scored just four points after halftime and had only two shots in that span. Mac had four triples in the first half and just two after the break.
“If they get hot from the 3-point line, they’re going to beat you, so I thought it was very important that we stayed disciplined with our scouting report and make sure that we were locating their shooters and finished each possession with a rebound,” Lewis said.
A Betzner bucket tied the game at 13-all in the second quarter before Western seized the lead for good with an 8-0 run. Nathaniel Liddell started the run with a driving hoop, then scored two fast-break hoops off steals sandwiched around an Evan Kretz transition hoop after an Avery Hayes steal and assist. Western led 21-13 after that spurt and held a 27-24 lead at halftime.
“I felt like Western, they put enough pressure on us I think, almost wanting to take away our outside shot and they were definitely extended more on the wings than normal,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “I felt like we should have gone into halftime ahead. We held [Western leading scorer Kyle] Sanders down, but we had too many turnovers in the first half and really didn’t convert on free throws. We had us 5 of 13 from the free throw line, that’s very poor.
“Defensively I felt like we were good enough to go into halftime ahead but offensively the turnovers and missed free throws were definitely hurting us.”
Sanders and Liddell each scored 10 points to lead Western, which has won seven in a row. Cooper Jarvis had eight points and Kretz and Hayes six each. All eight Panthers who played hit at least a shot.
Western led 35-31 after three quarters and extended its lead to 44-37 with 3:03 left when Liddell scored a rebound hoop on a fast-break miss. Mac (4-7) clawed back, trailing just 46-44 with 55 seconds left after a Bourne bucket, then trailed by three at 48-45 with the ball in the final half minute. Mac called a timeout with :19 left to set up a final play, but Western fouled in a non-shooting opportunity to prevent the Braves from getting off a 3-pointer.
Mac’s Nolan Kelly banked in the first free throw and missed the second. Western’s Kretz got the rebound and was fouled. He hit both to push the lead to 49-45, and after a Mac miss, Sanders hit two free throws with :02 left for the final margin.
Keeping Betzner from getting good looks in the second half played a role in Western’s victory.
“I thought Nathaniel Liddell really took a challenge of guarding Betzner in the second half and did a really nice job on him,” Lewis said. “He can really be a lockdown defender when he gets aggressive.”
