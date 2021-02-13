Western’s bench erupts in cheers and celebration after backup Daniel Marley scores and draws a foul late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 62-39 victory over Lewis Cass on Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The Panthers clinched the Hoosier Conference’s East Division title with the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Panthers dig in
BOYS BB: Western stifles Cass, wins HC East Division
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — When Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team got off to a hot start and a quick eight-point lead Friday night, Western didn’t panic, get frustrated or get out of what it does best.
This season, what the Panthers do best is win.
Western gradually got back on even footing, then took the lead at 17-16 on a pair of free throws from Mitchell Dean with 7:07 left in the second period and led the rest of the game. Western beat Cass 62-39 to take the title of the Hoosier Conference East Division with a 4-0 record, and post its eighth straight victory overall.
1 of 42
Western’s bench erupts in cheers and celebration after backup Daniel Marley scores and draws a foul late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 62-39 victory over Lewis Cass on Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The Panthers clinched the Hoosier Conference’s East Division title with the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Robert Fitch III puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell is fouled as he goes to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders is fouled as he goes to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean looks to the basket and is fouled. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson puts up a shot as Western’s Mitchell Dean puts up the block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Luke Chambers and Western’s Evan Kretz go up for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Cass boys BB
1 of 42
Western’s bench erupts in cheers and celebration after backup Daniel Marley scores and draws a foul late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 62-39 victory over Lewis Cass on Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The Panthers clinched the Hoosier Conference’s East Division title with the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Robert Fitch III puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell is fouled as he goes to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders is fouled as he goes to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean looks to the basket and is fouled. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson puts up a shot as Western’s Mitchell Dean puts up the block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Luke Chambers and Western’s Evan Kretz go up for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-21 Western vs Cass boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers (13-5) will face the HC West Division winner next Friday for the conference championship. Prior to going 4-0 in division play this season, the Panthers had won just two division games total in the previous five seasons since joining the HC.
“It is very important,” Western guard Nathaniel Liddell said of wrapping up the division. “To us seniors, we’ve built a culture for four years so really just trying to stick to it and work hard and get a [sectional] repeat.
“I don’t think it’s much different than last year other than we got better. We’re playing as a team and really coming along together.”
Western beat Cass by getting contributions from both starters and a deep bench, and with sticky defense. Cass got up 10-2 in the opening four minutes with two baskets from Tyson Good, including a 3-pointer, and buckets from Luke Chambers and Tristin Miller, as well as a Miller free throw. But by the end of the first quarter, Western trimmed Cass’ lead to three points at 16-13.
Western coach Mike Lewis credited his team’s “mental fortitude — to get down 10-2 and dig in on the defensive end of the floor and just string stops. That’s kind of been the identity of this group the last nine or 10 games. We’ve just really, really guarded people.”
The Panthers led 30-23 by halftime and kept taking more and more away from the Kings (9-8, 2-2 HC East). Western pestered Cass with sticky on-ball defense and forced mistakes by cutting off passing options off the ball. Western forced Cass into 13 turnovers over the second, third and fourth quarters. Western had just five in that span.
“We’ve got really good positional defenders and we’ve got outstanding on-the-ball defenders in Nathaniel Liddell and Evan Kretz. Those two kids can really lock people up and make life difficult where kids are only able to get jumpers.”
Cass coach Kyle Johnson said the Kings’ hot start turned into a problem.
“I just don’t think our defensive effort was near where it [needed] to be,” Johnson said. “From the fact that we started hitting shots early in the game … all of the sudden we were reliant on our offense and hoping to make shots. That’s not going to happen the whole game. So I think we let off on the defensive end and didn’t focus on guys like [Western’s Kyle] Sanders and the gaps and the help that we need on a guy like Sanders.”
Sanders scored a game-high 17 points for Western. Dean added 13 and Liddell 12. Western hit 22 of 43 shots from the field while limiting Cass to just 15 of 37.
Liddell said what delivered victory for the Panthers “was definitely our defense. Our defense stopped them. They got very low points [Cass was averaging 52 points per game] and we just turned it into offense.
“We’re just very disciplined and very focused.”
Western got big lifts off the bench. Besides Dean’s scoring, Dylan Bryant was a boost. All six of his points came in the second half, and he added three rebounds, two steals and a block after the break. Starting wing Kretz scored nine.
Lewis pointed to key contributions from Dean and Bryant, and praised the entire squad.
“I really like the makeup of this group,” Lewis said. “We’ve got a great locker room. We’ve got guys who are really in it for Western and care about being great teammates.”
Good led Cass with 14 points, but they all came in the first half. He was held to just three shots after halftime. Miller scored a dozen.
“When they picked up the pressure [defensively] and made some changes, we just didn’t respond,” Johnson said. “When we got those easy looks inside — and we did have several — we just didn’t put them in the basket.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.