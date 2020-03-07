Western guard Evan Kretz drives to the basket during the Panthers’ game against Twin Lakes in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s semifinal round Friday night. Kretz scored 13 points in the Panthers’ 60-46 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Western stifles Twin Lakes to reach sectional final
MONTICELLO — Western’s boys basketball team led wire to wire in beating Twin Lakes 60-46 in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s semifinal round Friday.
Western’s defense was the story of the game. The Panthers held the Indians to 40.5% shooting overall (15 of 37) and 10% shooting from 3-land (1 of 10).
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders tries to maintain control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Evan Kretz looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Evan Kretz shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders tries to maintain control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Evan Kretz looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Evan Kretz shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-6-20 Western vs Twin Lakes boys sectional basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We were outstanding on that end of the floor,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I thought everyone was locked into the scouting report. We were extremely disciplined. We held them to one shot most of the game — we thought that was going to be a key component to us winning. It was a collective effort. We had nine guys who played and every single one of those guys contributed to us being solid defensively.”
It was a big difference from when Twin Lakes beat Western 63-58 a month ago.
“We didn’t think we guarded very well the first time we played them,” Lewis said. “I thought [correcting that] was going to be extremely important. In sectional games, you have to be able to guard.”
Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams said Western largely succeeded in disrupting the Indians’ offensive plans.
“They were very physical,” he said. “Our timing wasn’t great. I guess we weren’t prepared for that, but we knew it was coming because that’s how they play.”
The Panthers (16-7) advance to play West Lafayette (13-11) in the final at 7 o’clock tonight. It will mark the 16th tournament meeting of the class era between the teams. That is tied for the most in the state.
Playing for the first time in 10 days, Western took a little while to hit its stride offensively against Twin Lakes (14-11), but the Panthers finished 51.4% overall from the field (19 of 37) and 33.3% from 3-land (5 of 15).
Western guard Kyle Sanders scored a game-high 27 points.
“Sanders obviously was a huge difference,” Adams said. “The first time we played them, he scores eight and [Friday], he was quite a bit more determined. We couldn’t stop him.”
Up 8-7 after the opening quarter, the Panthers started to warm up in the second quarter as they built a 17-10 lead before the Indians closed to within 19-15 at halftime.
Western seemed in control when it went up 27-18 early in the third quarter, but Twin Lakes put together its best stretch of offense over the final 5:00 of the quarter to close within 39-36. The Indians found success by feeding post Jace Stoops. He scored 10 points over that 5:00 stretch.
The Panthers put the game away with a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter. Avery Hayes opened the run with a corner 3-pointer for a 46-39 lead and after the Indians’ Noah Johnston split a pair of free throws, Kyle Sanders hit a wing 3-pointer for a 49-40 lead. When Sanders added two free throws and a basket off an attacking drive over the next minute, the Panthers had firm control.
The Panthers worked out of a spread in the fourth quarter. Evan Kretz set up Hayes’ key 3-pointer with a nice drive and kick.
“That’s the nice part about the group, we have multiple guys who can dribble-drive and pass and shoot. That makes for a tough cover,” Lewis said. “Thankfully we were in the lead and able to spread them out.
“I think the biggest thing is we were able to show poise when they made their comeback. We haven’t played for 10 days and this group, we haven’t had success in the tournament. These kids believe in each other and found a way to win.”
Kretz finished with 13 points. After a quiet first half, he made a big impact in the second half with 11 points and solid all-around play.
Stoops led the Indians with 14, all but one coming in the third quarter. Clayton Bridwell had 13 with seven coming in the first quarter.
The Indians’ only extended offensive success came in the third quarter. Otherwise, the Panthers had them out of sync, and Twin Lakes missed opportunities at the free throw line where they finished 15 of 27.
“We haven’t shot a lot of free throws this year. We’ve excelled in fouling more than we’ve excelled in being fouled,” Adams said. “But the guys who missed the free throws, that was uncharacteristic. Not that they’re great shooters, but they’re 65 to 70% shooters. In games like this, you’ve got to have them, but we just didn’t have a good energy and a good feel.”
Western faces a tough test in tonight’s final. West Lafayette is a three-time defending sectional champion. The Panthers did beat the Red Devils 54-46 during the regular season.
“I have the utmost respect for coach [Dave] Wood,” Lewis said. “I think he’s a fantastic coach. He always has his teams ready to play in sectional. They know how to win so we’re going to have to earn it. Every single possession is going to be important and we’re going to have to match their physicality and toughness and do our best to keep them off the glass.”
