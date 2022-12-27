MICHIGANTOWN — The 63rd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament features a new look this year as the field doubled in size from four teams to eight teams.
Two of the first-round matchups Tuesday featured longtime tournament participants vs. newcomers. In both cases, the newcomers won.
Western's Dylan Hightower and TC's Drake Ramseyer collide as they go for a loose ball as TC's Landon Grant picks it up. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston puts up a shot. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Aidan Quillen breaks away after a steal. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western guard Ian Thurston heads down the court against Tri-Central in the 63rd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Thurston had 11 points in the Panthers’ 71-32 win.
TC's Landon Grant heads to the basket. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Trenton Parz puts up a shot. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean and TC's Trenton Parz go after a rebound. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Hightower and TC's Drake Ramseyer go after a loose ball. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean gets around TC's Trenton Parz. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Hudson Biggs heads to the basket. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston gets past TC's Landon Grant. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean is fouled at the basket. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean puts up a shot. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Hightower puts up a shot. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Amari Sutton puts up a shot. Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western boys basketball defeats Tri-Central 71-32 at the Clinton Central holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western rolled past Tri-Central 71-32, and Tipton beat Class 2A No. 10-ranked Carroll 74-67. In the other first-round games, Clinton Prairie beat Clinton Central 65-27 and North Judson beat Class A No. 3 Fountain Central 74-63.
The semifinals and final are today. Tipton (8-1) and Clinton Prairie (5-3) meet in the 10 a.m. semifinal followed by Western (3-5) vs. North Judson (6-1) at 11:45 a.m. The third-place game is at 6:30 p.m. and the final is at 8 p.m. There are consolation games between the semifinals and the night session.
Western snapped a four-game losing streak with its victory over TC. The Panthers held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, then broke the game open over the middle quarters. They led 33-18 at halftime and 50-28 after the third quarter.
The Panthers held the Trojans to 3-of-15 shooting from 3-land. Inside, Western center Mitchell Dean blocked four shots.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They are a team that had four kids shooting over 30% from the 3-point line and they can get it up in a hurry so the No. 1 goal defensively was try to be there on the catch, make them put it on the deck, try to force them to drive into Mitchell. Our kids nice a job defensively on the scouting report.
“Offensively, I think that led to some runouts. We got some things in transition and we did a much better job after the first quarter of valuing the basketball.”
The Panthers had five turnovers in the first quarter, but only six more after that.
“Our last three games, we’ve been in every single game, but turnovers and then low-shooting percentages have cost us. We have to continue to try to get over that hump,” Lewis said.
The Panthers shot 50% (28 of 56) in the win. Dean led the Panthers with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Hudson Biggs had 13 points and six rebounds, Ian Thurston had 11 points and eight other players cracked the scoring column.
“Anytime you play in a holiday tournament, you get three games in two days, you learn a lot about your team — your strengths, your weaknesses and then where you’re at roster-wise as far as who can play what minutes,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of guys who are competing for minutes and right now we’re playing a lot of guys, but as we turn to the second half of the season, we’re going to have to settle in on who’s going to be in our rotation.
“Right now, it’s kind of an open competition. We have different guys stepping up on different nights, which is good, but we have to get more consistent play.”
Daetyn Horn led the Trojans (3-5) with eight points, all coming in the first quarter. Stetson Newcom had seven points and eight rebounds. The Trojans were slowed by 21 turnovers.
TIPTON TOPS CARROLL
In a clash of strong Class 2A teams, Tipton outlasted Carroll 74-67.
The Blue Devils jumped to a 22-13 lead by the close of the first quarter. The Cougars reeled the Blue Devils in over the middle two quarters and took a 56-55 lead into the final quarter, but the Blue Devils ripped off a 10-0 run to start the quarter and they kept the lead the rest of the way.
“I think the first quarter kind of set the tone for them quite a bit,” Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said. “I don’t know if it was the early start or whatever, but we weren’t necessarily ready to play and they were and they jumped out to a pretty big lead. I give our guys a lot of credit, we ended up battling back, but they started off the fourth quarter on a pretty good run. We battled back and had a chance, but we had a turnover down two [in the final 1:30].”
Nolan Swan led Tipton with 27 points, all coming in the final three quarters. Jackson Money scored 18 points and Grady Carpenter had 16 points and eight assists.
The go-go Devils shot 58% overall (29 of 50) and a toasty 56.3% from 3-land (9 of 16). The sweet-shooting Swan drilled five triples.
“Very pleased with this victory, but of course it’s just one step in the way toward a holiday championship,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “Give credit to Carroll. They really played hard and they’re really a good team. We got out on them early. I thought our motivation was effective to start the game.”
Jake Skinner led the Cougars (5-2) with 17 points, Chris Huerta had 15, Austin Kuns had 12 and Owen Duff had 11.
Carroll, which made the Class 2A Final Four last season, dropped its second straight game. Wabash beat Carroll 78-66 last week.
“[Wabash and Tipton] both provided a unique challenge to us because of how well they shoot from 3,” Tussinger said. “They both shoot about 40% from 3 as a team and truthfully we haven’t run into teams like that this year and I don’t really think in previous years. It really makes us difficult for us because we can’t rely on our help side. When you do, it leaves shooters open on the wings or in the corners. Tipton did a good job finding them.”
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Carroll bounced back to crush Clinton Central 86-43. Skinner scored 25 points and Duff had a triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the charge. Kuns scored 14 points, Eli Harshbarger had 10 and Noah Falkenberg had nine.
