RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team is stringing wins together thanks in large part to a determined defensive effort.
Case in point: Western’s 55-33 victory over Eastern on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers broke the game open over the final three quarters by holding the Comets to 6-of-16 shooting with 13 turnovers. The Panthers pulled away from a 12-10 advantage after the opening quarter to lead 25-14 at halftime and 40-25 after the third quarter.
Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot.
Western's Cooper Jarvis shoots.
Western's Conner Linn looks up for a shot.
Western's Avery Hayes goes after a rebound.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Evan Kretz shoots.
Western's Nathaniel Liddell shoots.
Western guard Nathaniel Liddell attacks the basket during the Panthers’ 55-33 victory over Eastern on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Liddell scored nine points.
Western's Evan Kretz puts up a shot.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot with Evan Monize trying to block.
Eastern's Evan Monize puts up a shot.
Eastern's Levi Mavrick and Western's Nathaniel Liddell try to get control of a loose ball.
Eastern's Brayden Richmond takes the ball down the court.
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Eastern boys BB
Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot.
Western's Cooper Jarvis shoots.
Western's Conner Linn looks up for a shot.
Western's Avery Hayes goes after a rebound.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Evan Kretz shoots.
Western's Nathaniel Liddell shoots.
Western guard Nathaniel Liddell attacks the basket during the Panthers’ 55-33 victory over Eastern on Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Liddell scored nine points.
Western's Evan Kretz puts up a shot.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Kyle Sanders shoots.
Western's Nathaniel Liddell puts up a shot with Evan Monize trying to block.
Eastern's Evan Monize puts up a shot.
Eastern's Levi Mavrick and Western's Nathaniel Liddell try to get control of a loose ball.
Eastern's Brayden Richmond takes the ball down the court.
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-25-20 Western vs Eastern boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The result? The Panthers (11-4) won their eighth straight game, their best winning streak since the 2014-15 season. They are holding opponents to 40.1 points per game during the happy streak.
“Really, since the Hamilton Heights game [the Panthers’ last loss], our kids have played with a great sense of urgency on the defensive end and they have taken a lot of pride in it and it shows,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They’re just flat our guarding. It’s really tough to score against our man-to-man right now. That’s just effort and want-to.”
The Panthers have found success with their man defense after relying on a 3-2 zone last season and early this season.
“We felt [the 3-2] fit our team better last year and then we found out it didn’t fit this team as good this year. You have to adjust,” Lewis said. “The kids found an identity in guarding. It really sets the tone for what we want the program to be about. It’s a lot of fun to watch. It takes buy-in from the kids and they deserve all the credit.”
Eastern (7-8) stayed with Western in the first quarter thanks to post Evan Monize scoring eight points. But when he went to the bench in the opening minute of the second quarter after picking up his second foul, the Comets went into a prolonged dry spell as the Panthers started to take control.
Eastern guard Levi Mavrick hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, but the Comets otherwise could not crack the Panthers’ defense.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Western, they locked us up pretty good,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “They have good quickness and good physical players. They didn’t let us get the open looks that we’ve been getting.”
Western complemented the strong defensive effort with a balanced offensive attack. Kyle Sanders scored a game-high 19 points, Nathaniel Liddell and Avery Hayes followed with nine points apiece, Evan Kretz had seven and Jett Engle had six. Cooper Jarvis contributed a game-high five rebounds.
The Panthers took good care of the ball. They finished with just four turnovers for a plus-11 turnover differential.
“That was a team win, for sure,” Sanders said. “We have nine guys who play in the rotation, all nine guys were involved. Our guys just love the game, love to compete with each other. Competing for 32 minutes is a big deal for us. If we compete for 32 minutes, we’re going to win a lot of games, I feel like.”
Sanders said the Panthers know their defense can feed their offense.
“When we play with passion like we have been the past eight games, I like this team and I like where we’re going,” he said.
Monize finished with 17 points to lead the Comets. Mavrick had six points.
Eastern is in need of a spark. It has lost four in a row and seven of its last nine after opening the season 5-1.
“We hit a tough streak here and we have to get over the hump somehow,” Springer said. “Our kids aren’t down, they’re trying to figure things out. We had a really good conversation after the game about some things we need to work on in practice. The guys basically took over the postgame meeting.”
