Western forward Mitchell Dean looks to score inside in the first half of the Panthers’ game against Tipton on Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Dean had four points in the Panthers’ 55-43 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Panthers break loose
BOYS BB: Western uses big 3rd quarter to shoot past Tipton
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — For the second time in three weeks, Western’s boys basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak in a rivalry series.
As a result, the Panthers are in the hunt in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division for the first time since joining the conference in the 2015-16 school year.
Western rode a big third quarter to a 55-43 victory over Tipton on Wednesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The Panthers outscored the Blue Devils 19-6 in the pivotal quarter after trailing by one at halftime.
1 of 48
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell and Tipton’s Sam Edwards go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western forward Mitchell Dean looks to score inside in the first half of the Panthers’ game against Tipton on Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Dean had four points in the Panthers’ 55-43 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Ian Thurston throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Parker Dean puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Ridgeway looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis, center, and Tipton’s Sam Edwards and Sam Ridgeway go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Drew Pearce shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz, right, and Mitchell Dean go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Aden Tolle throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Jayce Edwards throws a pass before going out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Tipton boys BB
1 of 48
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Nathaniel Liddell and Tipton’s Sam Edwards go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western forward Mitchell Dean looks to score inside in the first half of the Panthers’ game against Tipton on Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Dean had four points in the Panthers’ 55-43 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Ian Thurston throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Parker Dean puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Mitchell Dean throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Ridgeway looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Cooper Jarvis, center, and Tipton’s Sam Edwards and Sam Ridgeway go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Drew Pearce shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz, right, and Mitchell Dean go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Aden Tolle throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Jayce Edwards throws a pass before going out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Kyle Sanders shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Western’s Evan Kretz shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-27-21 Western vs Tipton boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers (10-5 overall) improved to 2-0 in the division with two games remaining. They beat Northwestern earlier this month, snapping a six-game losing streak to the Tigers, and they have games remaining against Hamilton Heights and Cass.
The Panthers already have matched their combined division win total from their first five seasons in the conference.
“Every year, the Hoosier Conference is great in basketball. You’re always going to have good teams and good players,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “It was nice to see the growth in our kids when we didn’t necessarily play our best basketball [Wednesday], but we found a way to win. I was proud of our toughness.”
Western looked out of sync offensively against Tipton’s 2-3 zone in the first half. Western made just 2 of 11 3-point attempts and found itself trailing 20-19 at halftime.
“I thought we were really sharp pregame. The ball was popping side to side, it went inside, it went outside,” Lewis said. “Credit to [the Blue Devils], I thought their 2-3 zone made the ball movement really slow. It wasn’t changing sides, it wasn’t hitting the short corner, it wasn’t hitting the nail, we never caused it to collapse.”
The Panthers looked like a different team in the third quarter. They scored on their first four possessions, with Kyle Sanders hitting a pair of 3-pointers, to surge to a 29-24 lead at 5:32 of the quarter. Two minutes later, Dylan Bryant drilled a 3-pointer to make it 32-24. The final 1:30 of the quarter saw Evan Kretz hit a tough fallaway and add the free throw for a 3-point play and Ian Thurston knock down a long 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 38-26 lead.
Western was 7 of 12 in the quarter, including 4 of 8 from 3-land.
“We had better ball movement,” Lewis said. “The ball speed, particularly, was much better in the third quarter. It really forced their zone to rotate.”
The Blue Devils (6-8, 1-2 HC East) had kept Sanders scoreless in the first half. His two 3-pointers in the third seemed to spark Western’s offense.
“If you hold Sanders scoreless in the first half, he isn’t going to go scoreless in the second half,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “He got loose and he hit some awfully big shots and then [Bryant] on the other side hit one. It was too late then. We couldn’t get the adjustment made. We work on that in practice, but we have to get better at the recognition of it.
“Our goals were to win the rebounding battle and to cut down our turnovers. We did those things, but then the third part of that was covering the shooters and we just didn’t get the shooters covered. Those were the three things on the game plan,” he added.
Western kept a double-figure lead throughout the final quarter.
“The biggest key of the game was we guarded them,” Lewis said. “The last five weeks, we’ve been fantastic on that end of the floor.”
The Panthers held the Blue Devils to 14-of-36 shooting. Lewis credited inside players Parker Dean, Cooper Jarvis and Mitchell Dean for battling Tipton post Nate Powell inside.
Sanders led the Panthers with 13 points. Kretz had 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds and Bryant and Thurston had eight points apiece.
Also for the Panthers, the Dean brothers provided an offensive spark in the first half when they combined for 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
The Panthers limited their turnovers to six, including just one each in the second, third and fourth quarters.
For the Blue Devils, Mylan Swan scored a game-high 14 points, Powell had 11 points and Drew Pearce had eight. Sam Edwards had six rebounds.
“Offensively we had a lot of problems with their defense,” Hawkins said. “Congratulations to Western, they’re a nice club.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.