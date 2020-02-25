Western's Nathaniel Liddell blocks a shot by Carroll's Aaron Atkisson with less than a minute left in the teams' game Tuesday night at Flora. Western topped Carroll 50-41 in overtime.
BOYS BB: Western works OT to beat Carroll
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
FLORA — Western boys basketball coach Mike Lewis explained his team’s ugly victory at Carroll like this: “These kids have shown they are good at finding a way to win. You don’t always play well and when you don’t, you have to find a different way to get the job done. That’s what good teams do.”
The Panthers survived a lackluster four quarters of play to defeat the Cougars 50-41 in overtime Tuesday night.
Basketball: Western defeats Carroll
Western scored just five points in the first quarter and trailed 17-12 at halftime.
“Give Carroll credit,” Lewis said. “They did a nice job being deliberate to slow us down. We didn’t get many possessions in the first half, so when we did we got trigger happy and settled for poor shots.”
The Panthers (15-7) hit just 5 of 15 field-goal attempts in the first half, missing all four of their attempts beyond the 3-point line. They also shot poorly from the line in the half, finding the net on 2 of 5 free-throw attempts.
Fortunately for Western, the Panthers played strong defense.
“I thought we played great defense in the first half for the most part, “Lewis said. “We’d play good defense for 45 seconds, then they’d hit a 3 with a hand in their face, or get a guy loose inside. Dylan Bryant came off the bench and played good defense in the second half and really helped our press. And Avery Hayes got a steal and a couple of buckets that helped us come back.”
Hayes hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to tie the game at 25-25 with 2:15 to go in the third. Following a pair of free throws by Carroll, Hayes got a steal and went coast to coast for a layup to tie the game at 27-all after three quarters.
Western dominated the overtime period, outscoring Carroll 9-0. After struggling a bit from the free-throw line in regulation, Kyle Sanders was a perfect 6 for 6 in overtime.
Carroll (12-9) struggled against Western’s aggressive defense in overtime, missing all six of its shots from the field. Two of those six misses were blocks Nathaniel Liddell and Bryant.
“Am I proud of these kids?” Carroll coach Bodie Bender asked after the game. “Yes. This was a very physical game. Something probably could have been called every time down the floor. I was proud of our start in the first quarter and I was proud of how we were able to hold on to that lead in the second quarter.”
The Panthers used some full-court pressure to start the second half, and extended their half-court defense. Those strategies worked. Carroll turned the ball over five times in the third quarter, after having only two miscues in the first half. And after shooting 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, the Cougars missed the only 3-point shot they took in the second half.
“We didn’t have many turnovers, but they came at bad times,” Bender said. “And we expected Sanders to hit some shots after going scoreless in the first half. Our assistants and I talk all the time about how we don’t have to ask these kids to play hard. They come to play every night.”
Aaron Atkisson was the only Cougar to score in double figures, leading all scorers with 18 points.
Liddell led the Panthers with 17 points and six rebounds. Sanders scored 14 and also pulled down six boards. Hayes scored nine points.
“I like where we are right now,” Lewis said. “We’ve been having great practices with a championship attitude. We have eight guys in our varsity rotation and a different guy steps up every night. They don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win.”
Carroll will be back in action Thursday when it faces another Howard County team, Eastern. The Cougars will play Rossville in first-round sectional action next Tuesday.
Having completed its regular season schedule, Western is off until they play a bye game in the second round of the Twin Lakes Sectional on Friday, March 6.
