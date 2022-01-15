WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s boys basketball team was unable to overcome a slow start against Harrison on Friday night.
The Raiders raced to a 19-point lead early in the third quarter. The Wildkats roared back to within four, 46-42, by the close of the quarter, but the Raiders regained control in the fourth quarter and held on for a 62-57 win in North Central Conference play.
“We didn’t come to play and part of that is on me,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said on the WIOU postgame show. “We watched a lot of film and [the Raiders] have really struggled versus zone all year. I think outside of Tech, all three of their other losses have [played 2-3 zone] for 32 minutes. That’s not who we are. We came out [in zone], they got feeling good about themselves, and then we were really stagnant in the first half offensively.”
Peckinpaugh liked the fight he saw from his players in the second half.
“To come back from that — on the road, in a conference game — says a lot about our guys and where the season is headed still,” he said.
Kokomo (9-5 overall) dropped to 3-1 in the NCC. Anderson is the last remaining unbeaten in league play.
The Raiders rocked the Kats with 5-of-8 3-point shooting in the first half. They led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and 37-20 at halftime.
The Kats used full-court pressure to claw back into the game in the third quarter. The Raiders committed eight turnovers in the quarter after committing only two in the first half. The Kats turned their defense into offense and outscored the Raiders 22-9 in the quarter, making it a four-point game.
The Raiders scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 54-42. The Kats kept battling and closed to within 59-57 in the final minute before the Raiders sealed the win with free throws.
Jonah Lucas led Harrison (7-4, 3-1 NCC) with a game-high 24 points.
Zavion Bellamy led Kokomo with 16 points. Flory Bidunga, the Kats’ 6-foot-10 sophomore center, had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
The Kats are off tonight.
“It will be good for our guys. We need to regroup,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think we have [two-game weekends] for most of the rest of the season. It’s getting to the time where we really have to separate ourselves and I think we can do that if we keep on buying into valuing the ball and being who we are.”
Kokomo has home games against Muncie Central and Tipton next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.