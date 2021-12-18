MARION — When you’ve got a freshman playing the best game of his young career, a sharpshooter hitting from deep at all the right times, and your big man throws down four dunks and finishes with a double-double, you’re tough to beat.
Throw in a big X-factor off the bench to fuel the deciding run of the game and that’s what Kokomo’s boys basketball team brought to Marion on Friday night, leaving Bill Green Arena with a convincing win.
Zion Bellamy made the most of his first start with the Red and Blue. The freshman netted a career-best 24 points as the Kats led wire to wire in a 76-54 North Central Conference win over the Giants.
“It’s a fun group to coach,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “They’re doing a great job. Obviously Zion had a great night for us. He’s playing beyond his years right now and he has all year. He’s going to be a special player.”
Bellamy scored the Kats’ first five points of the game to set the tone and made his presence known throughout the game. He finished 6 of 10 from the field, which included 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and knocked down 9 of 9 free throws as Kokomo (4-2 overall) won its third straight and remained perfect in NCC play at 2-0.
“That’s two road games, too,” Peckinpaugh said. “Without a doubt, I’m happy with how the guys are competing night in and night out. This is a tough stretch for us, five games on the road here, and we’re playing our best basketball of the season right now. I’m happy where we’re at. That being said, we can continue to keep getting better and better.”
Shayne Spear matched his career-high with 17 points, knocking down 4 of 9 3-pointers, and 6-foot-10 sophomore Flory Bidunga finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Kats.
With Kokomo leading 19-13 at the first stop and going up 21-13 on a Karson Rogers basket to open the second period, Marion (2-4, 1-1 NCC) cut the lead to three at 21-18 with two quick baskets. Bidunga answered with his first of four dunks, and when Marion responded with a trey, Bidunga followed that with his second dunk, this one on a putback.
The Giants then made it a one-point game, 25-24, on Omari Small’s hoop-and-one with 4:30 to play in the half.
That’s when Kokomo created the separation it needed. With Bidunga going to the bench with two fouls after his impressive back-to-back slams, the Kats managed to close the half on an 11-1 run, with seven of those points coming via Brandon Bennett’s solid spark off the bench. Bennett connected on all three of his attempts over the final 4:11 of the half and Kokomo headed into the locker room at the half up 11, 36-25.
“I can’t say enough about Brandon Bennett,” Peckinpaugh said. “Our big guy gets in foul trouble and we don’t miss a beat. We actually stretch the lead when we bring Brandon in and it was because of Brandon, the way he played. I can’t say enough about that kid.”
Kokomo stretched its lead to 14 early in the second half when Bellamy hit a triple to make it 41-27. Marion quickly whittled the lead to five, 44-39, with 3:03 to play in the period. Spear hit from deep out of a timeout to push the lead back up to eight, 47-39, with 2:21 showing and the Kats held the Giants scoreless from the field the rest of the quarter, leading 52-41 heading to the fourth.
Bellamy sandwiched four points around a Spear hoop-and-one to fuel a 7-0 run to start the fourth that put Kokomo up 59-41. Marion wouldn’t get closer than 11 the rest of the way as Bellamy scored 12 points in the frame, including a four-point play when he was fouled on a made three. Bidunga added two more dunks, and Spear hit another 3-pointer to keep the Kats clicking right up to the end.
“I knew [the Giants] were going to come out in the second half and really pressure us,” Peckinpaugh said. “I thought our guys did a good job of keeping our composure and staying calm and getting great looks. And obviously Zion took over the game and Shayne Spear hit some big shots and we got it going offensively in the second half.”
