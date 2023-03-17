Twelve months ago, Kokomo’s boys basketball team walked off the Crawley Center court dejected following a 42-40 loss to Chesterton in the Class 4A North Semistate at Lafayette Jeff. The Trojans scored the game’s final eight points to take the title and advance to the State Finals.
Four months ago, Kokomo’s football team walked off the Walter Cross Field stunned after New Prairie rallied late to beat the Kats 10-9 in the Class 4A North Semistate.
Reis Beard and Shayne Spear played key roles on both of those Kat teams. Now, they’re ready for another semistate shot.
Kokomo’s basketball team will look to break through when it plays in the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at Michigan City. The IHSAA changed semistates to four-team tournaments this season which means it now takes two wins to take the state spot.
No. 5-ranked Kokomo (22-4) faces Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4) in the opener at Michigan City. No. 2 Penn (27-1) and No. 3 Hammond Central (26-1) are in the second semifinal.
Spear — a starting guard in basketball and an all-state linebacker in football — said his mindset this week has been to trust the process.
“Hopefully we can come out and get a semistate championship. We’ve been here two times before, football and basketball, in the previous year. If we stay focused and come out and play together as a group, we can get it done,” he said.
Beard — a starting guard in basketball and a playmaking free safety in football — pointed to a focused approach as a key in what is sure to be an intense environment.
“I’m used to the big crowds at this point, both football and basketball. You just have to be mentally locked in and just focus on who we’re playing,” he said.
Big crowds have been a constant for the Kats throughout the season, highlighted by packed houses for the North Central Conference title game at Anderson and in the sectional and regional. The support is appreciated by the Kats.
“I definitely enjoy it,” Beard said. “I think it helps us because when the crowd is into it, we just play a lot better.”
Kokomo is undefeated since the calendar turned to 2023. The Kats have raced to NCC, sectional and regional titles.
“I think we’re on a 15-game win streak right now so we just have to stay the course, stay humble and keep playing together as a group,” Spear said.
Kokomo’s success starts on the defensive end. The Kats hold opponents to 49.1 points per game and chilly 37.8% shooting.
Beard is one of the Kats’ perimeter ballhawks. The 5-foot-8 junior guard routinely locks up taller opponents.
“I just kind of learned what my role was and I went with it,” he said. “Defensive back [in football], I just kind of translate, that’s a big help.”
Forward Patrick Hardimon is the Kats’ other perimeter defensive menace and 6-10 center Flory Bidunga patrols the middle. Bidunga blocks 4.4 shots per game and alters or discourages many more shots.
“Patrick is a great perimeter defender — long, athletic, strong — and then Flory, down there everything is blocked. It’s a great help to me. It makes me look like a way better defender than what I am,” Beard said.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh loves having Beard, Hardimon and Bidunga as the core of his defense.
“I think Patrick Hardimon and Reis Beard are two of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around. They just have never-ending energy and they make tough plays and they’re always willing to accept a challenge. That gives us a big-time advantage, then having Flory behind them allows them to be aggressive and make mistakes because he’s going to clean up the very few mistakes those two guys ever make,” Peckinpaugh said.
Spear, meanwhile, is one of the Kats’ go-to offensive players. He scores 11.0 points and has made a team-high 41 3-pointers. He also is one of the Kats’ primary ball-handlers.
Following a slow start after a rugged football season and an injury, Spear has looked increasingly sharper as the season has gone on. He has made 9 of 22 3-point attempts (40.9%) over three tournament games.
“I’m feeling confident in my shot right now,” he said.
Of course, the Kats look to Bidunga inside as much as possible on offense, then take what is open. Bidunga scores 19.7 points and Spear, Hardimon (8.3), guard Zavion Bellamy (8.0), Beard (4.9) and forward Karson Rogers (4.7) provide strong support. Guard Dre Kirby, another football standout, is another Kat option.
“Moving the ball and knocking down open shots,” Spear said of what the offense needs to do. “Making free throws, too, would be a big help as well.”
Kokomo will need to win two games Saturday to reach state. The Kats are familiar with the challenge. They won two games in one day in winning a 2022 regional. More recently, they played two games in one day in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament on Dec. 30.
“We’ll obviously be tired, but we have to keep fighting and get through it,” Beard.
If extra fuel is needed? The Kats can think back to the past semistate losses. The Kats held leads deep in the fourth quarters of both games.
“It reminds you how close you were and you just have to come out with it. Keep playing all 32 minutes,” Beard said.
KATS VS. GENERALS
Fort Wayne Wayne won the Summit Conference during the regular season. The Generals beat New Haven, Fort Wayne South and Homestead to win the Columbia City Sectional, then beat Noblesville in a one-game regional at Logansport. The last three of those wins came by a combined five points.
Wayne is Kokomo’s second straight opponent from the Summit Conference. Peckinpaugh said the Generals differ from North Side in personnel.
“They’re not as long at the 1 and 2 [guard spots] as North Side is, but they’re probably a little bit more skilled and a little bit more shifty, which makes things difficult,” he said. “Their two guards, [Chase] Barnes and [Jevon] Lewis, are really good players and can score it in a hurry. We’re going to have do a good job of making them take tough, contested 3s and they’ll hit some.
“We just have to stick to our game plan and try to keep the ball out of the paint and hold them to one shot a possession and kind of grind it out defensively.”
Lewis scores 17.0 points and Barnes scores 13.9.
In the second semifinal, Penn is led by Mr. Basketball candidate and Notre Dame recruit Markus Burton, who scores a state-best 30.3 points. He also leads his team in rebounding (5.7) and assists (4.6). Hammond Central counters with a balanced attack. Jordan Woods leads the Wolves with 13.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
