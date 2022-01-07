Kokomo’s boys basketball team will look to keep pace atop the North Central Conference standings when it hosts Logansport tonight at Memorial Gym.
Kokomo (7-4 overall) and Harrison share the league lead with 2-0 records. Anderson and Muncie follow with 1-0 records and everyone else has at least one loss. Logansport (2-8) is near the bottom with an 0-2 record.
The Hoosier Heartland Conference is busy tonight with four games — Clinton Central at Eastern, Rossville at Taylor, Sheridan at Tri-Central, and Delphi at Class 2A No. 4 Carroll. Class 2A No. 9 Clinton Prairie leads the HHC at 3-0, Tri-Central is 2-0 and Carroll is 1-0.
The following is the weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tonight
Logansport at Kokomo
Northwestern at Hamilton Heights
Clinton Central at Eastern
6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru
+ West Lafayette at Western
+ Rossville at Taylor
+ Sheridan at Tri-Central
+ Delphi at Carroll
Saturday
Kokomo at F.W. Northrop
Logansport at Western
Clinton Prairie at Northwestern
Oak Hill at Eastern
Taylor at Mississinewa
Tri-Central at Wes-Del
Bethesda Ch. at Tipton
6:15 — Cass at Peru
+ Girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.
