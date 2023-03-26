Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy shoots during the Class 4A championship at the State Finals on Saturday, March 25, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Undefeated Ben Davis beat Kokomo 53-41 for the title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo seniors Shayne Spear, left, Patrick Hardimon, middle, and Zavion Bellamy are shown after the Kats were presented with a game ball and the runner-up trophy following the Class 4A title game Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Indianapolis. Ben Davis beat Kokomo 53-41 for the title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Wildkats rally but fall to Ben Davis in state title game
MARK SALUKE | For the Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
INDIANAPOLIS — As the third quarter of Saturday’s Class 4A State Finals championship game drew to a close at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Kokomo’s boys basketball team was on the verge of erasing a 14-point deficit and pulling off what no Kats squad had done aside from the 1961 team.
No. 5-ranked Kokomo had just strung together a 14-3 run, Flory Bidunga had caught fire for 11 points in a dominant frame, and the Kats were trailing 36-33 when the horn sounded to end the period.
That’s when No. 1 Ben Davis showed just why it brought a 32-0 record into the final game of the season. The Giants opened the fourth quarter with eight straight points to go up 44-33 as Zane Doughty and Mark Zackery each scored a pair of buckets. That spurt opened a 17-4 run and Kokomo was only able to shave the deficit under double digits once the rest of the way.
PHOTOS: Kats fall to Ben Davis in state final
The result was a 53-41 Ben Davis win as the Giants were crowned state champs and the Kats earned the program’s sixth runner-up finish.
“They’re a great team,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said of the Giants. “You’ve got to be able to stop their runs and we weren’t able to stop their runs enough to get it done.
“We were right there. We had chances. I know it was a 12-point loss, but we feel like it was closer than that.”
Bidunga finished with his 51st career double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while adding five blocked shots. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga and 6-9 Doughty battled throughout the night. Doughty scored a game-high 20 points and guarded Bidunga well. It was when Doughty went to the bench with three fouls with 4:45 to play in the third quarter that Bidunga was able to dominate.
“He did a great job on him,” Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle said of Doughty’s defense on Bidunga. “Flory got him a couple times but for the most part I thought he got the better of him. I mean, he proved that he’s one of the best, if not the best, bigs in the state. I’m just proud of the kid.”
Ben Davis’ defensive pressure took a toll on the Kats. Kokomo committed 10 first-half turnovers and 15 for the game. That translated to 21 points for the Giants off turnovers.
“I thought for the most part we did pretty well against the pressure,” Peckinpaugh said. “In spots we struggled with it. That’s what they do to people and we had a tough time simulating it this week in practice.
“It’s tough to win games when you have 15 turnovers. But that’s what they do. They turn people over. Fifteen is probably not a terrible number if we can capitalize on some stuff down the stretch and really value some possessions where I thought we might not have turned it over but we got a loose shot.”
Compounding matters for the Kats was a tough night at the free throw line. Kokomo shot just 15% from the line (2 of 13) and was also a cold 1 of 10 from beyond the arc. Overall, the Kats shot nearly identical from the field (19 of 45 for 42%) to Ben Davis (20 of 45 for 44%).
Kokomo was lucky to claw within striking distance in the second half after Ben Davis nearly landed a knockout punch early.
Zavion Bellamy was hot out of the gate for Kokomo (24-5) hitting the Kats’ first three shots and giving them leads at 2-0, 4-2 and 6-4.
Zackery gave Ben Davis its first lead at 7-6 with a 3-pointer with 4:15 showing. That opened an 11-0 Giant run capped by a Zackery deuce with 1:27 showing that put Ben Davis up 15-6.
Bidunga stopped the bleeding with his first points of the game on a big jam and Patrick Hardimon scored to make it 15-10 before Shaun Arnold hit a 3-pointer, his second of the quarter, to put the Giants up 18-10 after the first period.
Ben Davis opened the second quarter with another spurt, this one an 8-3 run with Doughty scoring twice and K.J. Windham adding four points. After Bellamy cut the Giant lead to 26-15, Doughty made it 28-15. Bidunga dunked with 1:12 showing to make it 28-17.
As time wound down in the half, Bidunga blocked a Doughty shot, corralled the rebound and raced the length of the floor in :05, seemingly scoring as time expired to give Kokomo momentum headed into the locker room. But Bidunga was whistled for an offensive foul on the play on a debatable call and the Giants took the 11-point lead into the half.
“Yeah, it would of made a difference,” Peckinpaugh said. “But he’s a ref in a state championship game so you’ve got to trust his call.”
Kokomo would still get its shot.
Zackery, who finished with 16 points, drilled a 3-pointer out of the gate to start the second half and give Ben Davis its largest lead at 31-17. Hardimon responded with a basket and Doughty scored to make it 33-19. That’s when the Kats nearly turned the tide of the game with the big run over the final 6:00 of the period.
“Our whole team has a ton of toughness and a ton of grit,” Peckinpaugh said. “They weren’t going to quit. I just felt like we dug ourselves in too deep of a hole and then we didn’t have enough gas in the tank to finish it off. But we got right there and had our chances. That’s a really good position to be in, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Instead, Ben Davis cemented itself as the 14th undefeated team in state history with a dominant fourth quarter.
“We’ve been in that position a lot this year,” Carlisle said of putting the game away when it was needed. “Last year, we probably let them back in the game. This year, these guys are seniors, they weren’t going to be denied.
“I’m just glad we got the win. We deserved it.”
Bellamy finished with nine points and eight rebounds in his final game for Kokomo while classmate Shayne Spear received the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude award. The Kats also lose Hardimon, Deundre Kirby and Jace Rayl to graduation.
“You don’t win games without guys like Patrick Hardimon and Shayne Spear and Zavion Bellamy,” Peckinpaugh said. “Deundre Kirby and Jace Rayl, those guys laid the foundation for where we want to build this thing to.
“Overall, you can’t say enough about our guys. Unbelievable season. Unbelievable the past two years. Things are just going to keep getting better.”
