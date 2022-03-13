Kokomo players and cheerleaders gather around assistant coach Danta Rogers for a celebratory video after the Wildkats beat Westfield 64-60 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional championship Saturday night at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
BOYS BB: Wildkats rally past Rocks in 4th quarter to win regional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — The Class 4A Logansport Regional title game on Saturday night ended with Kokomo forward Patrick Hardimon grabbing an offensive rebound on a missed Kokomo free throw for the fourth time in the fourth quarter. The first three turned into Wildkat points.
That wasn't needed on the last one.
Hardimon spiked the ball as the buzzer sounded on Kokomo's 64-60 victory over Westfield and the Kats celebrated their first regional title since 2011.
"I'm hungry. I want more. I can't settle for this, I want more," Hardimon said.
Hardimon was talking about Kokomo's regional title and spot in the Class 4A final four. But he also could have been talking about his offensive rebounding in the fourth quarter, which more than anything symbolized the Kats' fight back from a seven-point deficit early in the quarter.
1 of 85
3-12-22 Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon celebrates with the game ball after Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy celebrates with the team as he holds the regional trophy. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo players and cheerleaders gather around assistant coach Danta Rogers for a celebratory video after the Wildkats beat Westfield 64-60 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional championship Saturday night at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear celebrates with assistant coach LaBradford Sebree after drawing a foul. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga jumps up to block the shot of Westfield's Braden Smith. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo cheerleaders and fans celebrate during the game. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy cheers after tying the game. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga grabs a loose ball from Westfield's Alex Romack. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga and Westfield's Alex Romack go after a loose ball. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear throws a pass. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Aijia Elliott flexes her muscles from the stands after watching a Flory Bidunga dunk. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy shoots. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear blasts past Westfield's Nic DePasquale on the way to the basket. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga goes up for a dunk. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy and Westfield's Braden Smith go after a rebound. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo defeats Westfield 64-60 for regional championship
1 of 85
3-12-22 Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon celebrates with the game ball after Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy celebrates with the team as he holds the regional trophy. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo players and cheerleaders gather around assistant coach Danta Rogers for a celebratory video after the Wildkats beat Westfield 64-60 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional championship Saturday night at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear celebrates with assistant coach LaBradford Sebree after drawing a foul. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga jumps up to block the shot of Westfield's Braden Smith. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo cheerleaders and fans celebrate during the game. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy cheers after tying the game. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga grabs a loose ball from Westfield's Alex Romack. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga and Westfield's Alex Romack go after a loose ball. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear throws a pass. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Aijia Elliott flexes her muscles from the stands after watching a Flory Bidunga dunk. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy shoots. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear blasts past Westfield's Nic DePasquale on the way to the basket. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga goes up for a dunk. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy and Westfield's Braden Smith go after a rebound. Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-12-22 Kokomo defeated Westfield 64-60 for the regional championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
"We came out pretty slow, but we picked it up in the second half," junior forward Shayne Spear said. "We got going late and we just took it from there."
The Berry Bowl was packed to the top row and into the corners for the game as Westfield and Kokomo fans converged on Logansport. The Kats' fans stuck around long after the game to savor the 35th regional title in program history.
"The whole city of Kokomo is here right now. I’m loving it," Spear said.
Kokomo (20-7) advances to face No. 1-ranked Chesterton (28-0) in the North Semistate at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Cathedral (24-6) and Bloomington North (24-3) are in the South Semistate at Washington.
Kokomo's comeback was its second of the day. Against Fort Wayne Snider in the morning semifinal, the Kats stormed back from a 37-30 deficit early in the fourth quarter to take a 45-40 win.
"At the start of the fourth, before we went out, I told our guys we were in the same position this morning, let's make sure we handle it the same way. Our guys came out and executed," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said.
The teams went back and forth in the first quarter. The Shamrocks led 13-10 at the close of the quarter and they kept the lead throughout the middle quarters. It was 28-20 at halftime. Kokomo closed to within two, 34-32, midway through the third quarter, but Westfield had a 47-40 advantage at the close of the quarter.
After the teams traded baskets to open the quarter, Kokomo unleashed a 14-0 run to go up 56-49 at 3:13.
Spear started the run with a driving layup. Fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but Hardimon grabbed the rebound and the Kats worked the ball around before Spear drilled a 3-pointer at 5:50. That brought Kokomo within 49-47 and had gym roaring.
Following a Shamrock miss, Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy hit a pull-up jumper to knot the score. After another Shamrock miss, Kokomo center Flory Bidunga scored inside for a 51-49 lead. And after a Shamrock turnover, Spear scored on another driving layup. Fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but guess who? Hardimon once again snatched the board, this time scoring on a putback for a 55-49 lead.
With Kokomo leading 56-49, Westfield struck with a quick 9-2 run to pull even at 58-all at 1:57. Purdue recruit Braden Smith ignited the run with a 3-pointer and a steal and layup and Cam Haffner capped it with a 4-point play at 1:57.
Spear answered. Bringing the ball up the court against Smith, he went behind his back and left Smith in his dust when the Shamrock star went for a steal. Spear went all the way to the basket and was fouled. He made both free throws for a 60-58 lead.
After Hardimon hit one of two free throws at 1:06 for a 61-58 lead, Kokomo came up with a steal. The Shamrocks fouled Spear at :35. He made the first shot for a 62-58 lead, missed the second, but Hardimon rebounded and was fouled. He hit one of two for a 63-58 lead at :30.
Hardimon's offensive rebounds of missed free throws led directly to six points in a game the Kats won by just four.
"Those were huge," Peckinpaugh said.
The Shamrocks still had chances. DePasquale scored on a putback at :16 to make it a one-possession game. The Shamrocks followed with a steal and Smith found Trey Buchanan for a clean look at a corner 3-pointer, but he missed in the closing seconds. Spear went to the line at :01. He made the first, missed the second and Hardimon secured the rebound to end it.
Spear scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. He repeatedly attacked the lane off the dribble.
Spear's mindset? "To get to the basket and take over the game. Finish out and help my team win," he said.
Peckinpaugh loved Spear's decision-making.
"When he makes his mind up that he's going to get downhill, there's not too many guys who can keep him out of the lane," he said, "then he was great off the ball defensively, made some huge plays."
Bidunga led the Kats with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Spear had 17 points, two assists and three steals. Zavion Bellamy had 17 points and five assists. Hardimon contributed six points, seven rebounds (five offensive) and four assists.
"I'm super proud of all of our guys. They've worked hard for this. They deserve it. I'm just happy we get to play another week," Peckinpaugh said.
Haffner led Westfield (22-7) with 22 points. Smith had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
"Give all the credit in the world to Kokomo, they made a lot of plays down the stretch. We just kind of ran out of gas and they made the plays and we didn't. We had some opportunities," Westfield coach Shane Sumpter said. "We had to spend a lot of energy this morning coming back in the Homestead game ... maybe that caught up with us there at the end, but all the credit to Kokomo. They played very well and they're moving on.
"I'm really proud of our kids. I'm proud of our seniors and everything we've accomplished together — sectional champs for the first-time ever, Hall of Fame [Classic] champs, just on and on. I couldn't be more proud of my group."
Westfield is Kokomo's latest payback victim. Just like Kokomo's sectional opponents Harrison and Jeff, Westfield beat Kokomo during the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.