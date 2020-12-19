North Central Conference rivals Kokomo and Marion met Friday night for the 194th time in a storied series that began in the 1905-06 season. The atmosphere inside Memorial Gym was surely unlike anything before in the rivalry series as COVID-19 protocols kept attendance to a minimum.
The action on the court, however, was classic Kokomo-Marion basketball.
The Wildkats rallied from 16 down in the second quarter to stun the Giants 79-76.
“Sometimes we just have to get hit in the face and we’re dazed a little bit to work ourselves out of it,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “The first quarter, it looked like [losses to] Westfield or Western — the ball was just not moving, it was all stuck on one side, we were taking quick shots, kind of playing the game I think they wanted us to play.”
The Kats sputtered in the first quarter with 4-of-17 shooting. They turned the game around over the final three quarters with crisp ball movement and 25-of-49 shooting.
Kokomo (2-3, 1-1 NCC) used eight players and all eight contributed. Six scored in double figures — Jackson Richards (15 points), P.J. Flowers (13), Bobby Wonnell (13), R.J. Oglesby (11), Dashaun Coleman (10) and Patrick Hardimon (10). Bobby Wonnell had five assists, Shayne Spear had four assists and Coleman had three.
Bob Wonnell loved to see the Kats totaled 20 assists and had only nine turnovers.
“This is three games in a row we’ve had less than 10 turnovers,” Bob Wonnell said. “This is by far the most athletic team [the Kats have faced], that’s going to press us and apply pressure for 32 minutes.”
Kokomo trailed 19-9 after the opening quarter and 30-16 three minutes into the second quarter. From there, the Kats came alive. They closed within to within 39-32 by halftime, then rocked the Giants with a 30-point third quarter to take the momentum. Richards, Bobby Wonnell and Oglesby combined for 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the big quarter.
The teams battled back and forth in a tense fourth quarter. The Kats had a 75-67 lead with 2:00 remaining, but the Giants scored eight straight points to knot the score at 75-all at :36. Following a Kokomo turnover, Marion had possession — but Flowers came up with the play of the game. He picked the pocket of Marion’s Rodney Gibson near midcourt for a steal and he raced the other way for a layup to make it 77-75 at :12.
Marion’s Matthew Goolsby went to the foul line for two shots at :04.5. He made the first, but missed the second and Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon grabbed the rebound. He was fouled and hit two free throws at :03. Kokomo had the win when Marion’s Jalen Blackmon missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“If you had told me the score was 79-76, I’m not sure I would have thought coming into [the game] that would have been great,” Bob Wonnell said. “I told the boys, ‘Let’s try keeping the score in the 55, 60 range. If that’s the case, we’re going to be in business.’ But we shot the ball well, we moved the ball well, we kept playing hard. I’m proud of them.”
Flowers’ steal and go-ahead layup capped a big game by the first-year Kat. He made several big plays in the second quarter to help the Kats shake off their slow start and claw to within seven by halftime. He had a two-minute stretch where he had a steal and layup, an offensive putback and another steal and layup to draw the Kats within 33-25 late in the quarter.
Flowers opened the second half with another putback. And later in the third quarter, he grabbed another offensive rebound, which led to Spear’s 3-pointer and the Kats’ first lead at 53-51.
Flowers finished with five offensive rebounds and eight rebounds total.
“P.J. Flowers, to me, was the player of the game. He was fantastic. That steal at the end pf the game was amazing,” Bob Wonnell said.
Richards had a game-high nine rebounds and Oglesby had seven.
Blackmon led Marion (2-1, 1-1 NCC) with 34 points. He had a monster first half with four 3-pointers and 21 points, but the Kats limited him to one triple in the second half. Also for the Giants, Taden Metzger, a promising freshman, had three 3-pointers and 12 points.
Kokomo is back home tonight to face Mississinewa.
“We have to handle relative success,” Bob Wonnell said. “We won a game [Friday], we have to go home, we have to rest, we have to take care of ourselves and we have to come back and play hard and play smart [tonight].”
