WEST LAFAYETTE — Facing the best defensive team in the North Central Conference, the last thing Kokomo’s boys basketball team needed was a slow start Friday night inside Harrison’s May Gymnasium.
But that’s exactly what happened.
Holding the Wildkats to two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first quarter, the Raiders built an early double-digit lead and never trailed on the way to a 58-37 victory.
Bobby Wonnell had nine points to lead Kokomo (5-9). Harrison (11-2), which has won eight in a row, lowered a defensive average that began the night at 47 points a game.
“They’re as good as we’ve played all year,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We’re not the team that can take quick shots. Our tallest kid is 6-foot-6. If we take quick shots and miss, they’re going the other way. We’ve got to move the basketball and get good shots off of ball reversals. We didn’t get good shots [Friday], maybe with the exception of the second quarter.”
Jackson Richards scored all seven of his points in the second quarter and helped deliver exactly what coach Wonnell wanted from his offense. After going 13 minutes without drawing a foul, Kokomo forced four quick fouls against the Raiders and moved within 21-16 at halftime,
What changed?
“Effort. Effort,” Bob Wonnell said. “Playing hard-nosed and sticking to what you are supposed to do. Taking better shots. Finally trying to drive the basketball. Basketball is not rocket science. You have to have humility to listen to directions and apply them.”
However, with a chance to draw within one possession of Harrison early in the third quarter, Kokomo instead allowed Harrison’s 6-7 Jordan Walters to take over the game.
Walters swished a 3-pointer to move the Raiders’ lead to 24-16. He would go on to score 10 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter, which ended with Harrison in control 38-22.
“Walters is a stud,” Wonnell said. “They run their stuff really, really well.”
A bad night for Kokomo got worse with 6:44 to play when Richards went down with an ankle injury in front of the Wildkats’ bench. He did not return to the game and left the locker room with an ice pack on his knee as well.
“He’s very sore,” Wonnell said. “Jackson plays so hard. We ask so much of him. We ask him to guard a guy like Walters. We ask him to handle the ball. We ask him to be about everything we need. He’s just a really good kid and a really good leader for us. Hopefully, he’ll be all right.”
R.J. Oglesby and Shayne Spear each had eight points for Kokomo. Savion Barrett grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go along with five points
