The North Central Conference boys basketball schedule worked out perfectly this season to give fans a title bout.
When Kokomo visits Anderson tonight, it’s the final NCC game for both schools, and the conference championship is on the line for both.
In the Red and Blue corner, Class 4A No. 6 Kokomo enters 17-4 overall, 8-0 in the conference and riding a 10-game winning streak. In the Red and Green corner, Class 4A No. 12 Anderson is 18-3 overall, 8-0 in the conference and rides in on a 14-game happy streak. It’s also the Indians’ regular-season finale.
Both are original members of the conference, and both have won 17 conference championships all-time. Only Marion (21) and Muncie Central (20) have won more.
The Indians are looking for back-to-back titles after going 9-0 last season for their first title since 2006. The Wildkats are shooting for their first title since 2013.
“Our guys have a lot of confidence heading into this game,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “Hopefully we can come ready to play because [the Indians] will be fired up. It’s going to be a good, old-fashioned NCC battle.”
Last season, Anderson beat Kokomo 78-58 at Memorial Gym to cap its undefeated league run. The Indians’ Ahmere Carson dominated the game with 39 points, four assists and three steals. Carson and Anderson’s other guards found success attacking Kokomo center Flory Bidunga off the dribble. On back-to-back scores midway through the third quarter, the Indians had hoop-and-harm 3-point plays, breaking the game open and sending Bidunga to the bench with four fouls.
Carson is leading the Indians this season with averages of 21.7 points and 5.2 assists. The Indians’ other primary scorers are guard/forward Jaquan Ingram (14.3), 6-foot-8 post Jaylen Murphy (12.4) and guard/forward Damien King (11.8).
“Coach [Don Bowling] does a really good job with his guys,” Peckinpaugh said. “They play a unique style that we haven’t seen a ton of. They’re going to mix up different zones and try to keep us off balance offensively, we think. It will be good for us to see that. Then obviously they have three or four guards who can really score it and then they have a big fella down low who’s very effective.”
Carson is the straw that stirs the Indians’ drink. The 6-2, 205-pound senior shoots 60.3% from the field overall and an impressive 52.9% from 3-land (46 of 87).
“The Carson kid can score it in a number of ways and is very effective. Once he gets off the bus, he’s in range and also does a good job getting in the lane and finishing and finding his teammates — he’s a very willing passer,” Peckinpaugh said. “The guys around him are good players and athletic. They can get downhill and they can all hit open 3s. It’s definitely a tough test.”
Kokomo, of course, is led the 6-10 Bidunga, who averages 19 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.2 blocks and shoots an eye-popping 80.6% from the field. Shayne Spear provides 9.3 points and Patrick Hardimon and Zavion Bellamy follow with 8.8 and 7.6, respectively.
“You always want to try to win your conference. We obviously took care of business and have a chance to do that. I think it’s a good opportunity for our guys to play in front of a great crowd, against a great team,” Peckinpaugh said.
Richmond coach Billy Wright has seen both teams in recent weeks. Anderson beat Richmond 68-54 on Feb. 2 and Kokomo beat the Red Devils 72-62 on Feb. 10.
“I think it will be a great matchup,” Wright said. “I think both teams are well coached, they have great players, they have seniors. You look out there, when it’s winning time, that’s typically when your seniors step up.”
TAYLOR AT CARROLL
Taylor already has clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The Titans can take it outright by beating Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll.
Taylor (16-4 overall) is 7-0 in league play with only tonight’s game remaining. Carroll (16-4) is 5-1. If the Cougars can beat Taylor, they would play for a share of the title next Friday at Eastern.
The Titans are led in scoring by guards Mekhi McGee (15.3) and Baris Moore (13.6), and forwards Jay Patterson (10.6) and Misaiah Bebley (8.5). Carroll counters with guards Owen Duff and Chris Huerta and forward Jake Skinner.
Carroll beat Taylor 52-43 last season en route to winning the outright HHC title.
RENSSELAER AT TIPTON
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Tipton hosts Rensselaer in the Hoosier Conference championship. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2017.
Tipton (14-5 overall) went 4-0 in winning the conference’s East Division. Rensselaer (15-5 overall) and Benton Central both finished 3-1 in the West; the Bombers advanced to the championship based off winning the head-to-head matchup.
The Bombers come into tonight’s game with momentum. They have won seven straight games and nine of their last 10.
The Blue Devils are playing in the HC title game for the first time since 2018. West Lafayette beat Tipton 55-40 that year.
AROUND THE AREA
In the other Hoosier Conference crossover games, Lewis Cass (12-7) hosts Benton Central (14-6) in the third-place game; Northwestern (8-8) entertains Lafayette Central Catholic (10-10) in the fifth-place game; Hamilton Heights (6-13) hosts Twin Lakes (8-11) in the seventh-place game; and Western (11-9) hosts West Lafayette (11-9) in the ninth-place game.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (13-5, 6-1 TRC) visits Rochester (10-8, 4-3), and Maconaquah (13-6, 4-3) hosts Manchester (15-4, 6-1). League leader Tippecanoe Valley is in the clubhouse with an 8-1 record. Peru and Manchester are both trying to win shares.
Also tonight, Eastern (10-9) visits Blackford (7-14) for a non-conference game, and Tri-Central (5-15, 1-6 HHC) visits Clinton Prairie (10-9, 5-2) in HHC play.
