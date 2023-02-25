Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts down a dunk during the Kats’ 72-36 victory over Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Huntington. Bidunga scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 12th straight double-double.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear takes a 3-pointer against Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Spear hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the Kats’ 72-36 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
CLOSING WITH A BANG
BOYS BB: Wildkats whip Vikings with dominant 2nd half
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts down a dunk during the Kats’ 72-36 victory over Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Huntington. Bidunga scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 12th straight double-double.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Shayne Spear takes a 3-pointer against Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Spear hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the Kats’ 72-36 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
HUNTINGTON — With a North Central Conference crown already under wraps and its sights set on a deep postseason run, it would have been easy for Kokomo’s boys basketball team to look past its regular-season finale at Huntington North.
If that was by any chance the case in the first half Friday night, it certainly wasn’t in the second half.
Leading 27-20 at halftime, the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Kats did what they’ve done so many times this season in the second half, putting the game out of reach in the blink of an eye. Kokomo outscored the Vikings 23-7 in the third quarter and 45-16 over the final 16 minutes, dominating in a 72-36.
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts down a dunk during the Kats’ 72-36 victory over Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Huntington. Bidunga scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 12th straight double-double.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Basketball: Kokomo defeats Huntington 72-36
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts down a dunk during the Kats’ 72-36 victory over Huntington North on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Huntington. Bidunga scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 12th straight double-double.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We’re successful against teams if we can speed them up and get them to play at our pace,” Kats coach John Peckinpaugh said. “Coach [Craig] Teagle does a really good job of not letting you do that and so we taught all week how are we going to speed them up and get them to turn the ball over some, get them to play how we want to play.”
The Kats did that in the second half, especially in the third quarter when it was on full display as Kokomo broke the game open in transition by forcing the Vikings into turnovers and commanding the glass.
Kokomo scored 18 points off turnovers in the second half and scored eight second-chance points. And while the Kats were outrebounded 12-10 in the first half, they finished the game with a 27-19 advantage.
“If they block or steal it, it’s off to the races,” Huntington North coach Teagle said. “We’re not athletic enough to get back and stop that.
“We just didn’t seem like we had the energy that we had in the first half. I think Kokomo scored 16 points in the paint when our whole game plan was to make them shoot 3s all night. They got around the rim, got some dunks, got some O boards and we just kind of fell apart after that.”
After a Karson Rogers putback gave Kokomo a 29-20 lead to start the second half, he added a hoop-and-harm 3-point play to start the Kats’ big surge. Shayne Spear then added back-to-back 3-pointers, Flory Bidunga followed with back-to-back dunks and it was 47-25 with 4:33 to show. From there, Rogers and Patrick Hardimon scored and Bidunga added four more points to put the Kats up 50-27 at the end of the period.
Ball game.
Bidunga scored eight of his 18 points in the third quarter, adding 14 rebounds for his 12th straight double-double and the 45th double-double in 50 career games.
“He makes you have to coach differently,” Teagle said of Kokomo’s big man. “I’ve never zoned in my life. This is the first time we’ve played a little zone. We tried one guy in front and one guy behind, but once he gets it in his hands you can’t do anything about it.”
Shayne Spear backed Bidunga with 17 points, knocking down five triples. Rogers turned in another solid all-around performance with 14 points and seven rebounds. Hardimon and Zavion Bellamy finished with eight points each. Bellamy dished five assists and Hardimon had four.
The Kats (19-4) led wire to wire, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before allowing Huntington (8-15) to creep back in.
Bidunga scored off an offensive rebound and Spear and Rogers followed with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Kats looked crisp out of the gate. Spear’s steal and hoop on a Viking inbounds made it 10-0 and forced a Huntington timeout.
From there the Kats started to cool down as the Vikings got within 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and were down just a point, 20-19 with 3:42 to play in the half, thanks to a 19-4 overall run in response to Kokomo’s 10-0 start.
“I think we came out flat, kind of played nonchalant and didn’t really have a sense of urgency about us,” Peckinpaugh said. “We changed that in the second half and I thought our guys did a really good job of responding.”
The Vikings trailed 22-20 with a chance to take the lead but couldn’t convert. Kokomo got the final five points of the half to take the 27-20 lead at the half.
“When it was 22-20 and we went to that half court trap I think we had a couple bad possessions and turned it over three times in a row,” Teagle said. “All we needed was a score there and the trap probably goes off.”
While the game wasn’t a must win by any stretch, Peckinpaugh was glad to see the Kats when their 12th straight and keep their momentum rolling into next Friday’s sectional semifinal game at Memorial Gym.
“You want to have competitive games, and that’s what we had [Friday] even though the score got a little carried away,” Peckinpaugh said. “Whenever you get a chance to play one of Coach Teagle’s teams, your team is going to get better because they are going to make you play.”
