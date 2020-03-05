MONTICELLO — West Lafayette’s boys basketball team continued its domination of Northwestern in IHSAA tournament action Wednesday evening at the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.
The Red Devils, for the fourth straight year in tournament play, beat the Tigers, this time in a 64-52 upset.
West Lafayette (12-11), the three-time defending sectional champion, used a 14-0 run that started midway through the first quarter to seize control.
“I guess they are the better team or maybe it’s coaching. I don’t have a good answer. Their length and size over the years have given us some problems,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said.
Benton Central beat Maconaquah 63-57 in Wednesday’s second game. Friday’s semifinal games are Twin Lakes vs. Western at 6 p.m. and West Lafayette vs. Benton Central at approximately 7:45 p.m.
West Lafayette struggled against Northwestern’s zone early going just 1 of 8 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, but made up for it by hitting 10 of 12 from inside the arc. On contrast, Northwestern (17-5) shot just 33% in the first half with star guard Tayson Parker going 4 of 10 from the field.
Parker’s teammates were only 2 of 8 from the floor in the first half as the Tigers struggled with ball movement.
“We were trying to guard [Parker] with all five of us because he’s too good for us to do a one-on-one matchup. He’s their team and a great player,” West Lafayette senior Tyler Boyle said. “Their inexperience outside of Parker went into our game plan.”
Parker finished with 34 points on 14-of-28 shooting but was the only Tiger to get to double figures. The senior guard finishes his high school career with 1,759 points. He’s Northwestern’s boys program’s all-time leading scorer and ranks No. 2 in Howard County history.
“We had some shots not drop early and they are a very efficient team with their size and strength. We had a couple good looks up 9-5 and they didn’t go down,” Gish said. “A turnover at the end of the first quarter and some easy baskets to start the second quarter hurt us.
“Once we got behind, we had to get out of our game plan and then we were scrambling to do some things that we aren’t completely comfortable with,” he added. “I don’t think it was sectional nerves, but just how we played, because we run everything through Tayson.
“Their size gave us some troubles inside. The problem was that we had a couple poor turnovers and on the defensive end we broke a couple of defensive assignments in the second quarter that gave them some easy baskets from [Will] Lasater and [Harrison] Truitt. Those were huge nine points.”
Laster finished with 18 points while fellow big man Yanni Karlaftis added 20 for West Lafayette to go along with nine rebounds.
“Seniors come to the top and [Lasater] played really, really well, but a lot of people played really, really well,” West Lafayette coach Dave Wood said. “We’ve got guys that have been through this before and played in tournament games and didn’t panic out of the block. I might have panicked but they didn’t.
“As crazy as it sounds, Colin’s [Martin] 3 to get us to 4-3 was big just to get us to understand that we weren’t going to get blown out. We’ve got veterans on our team and experience counts in this stuff. It really does,” Wood added. “A lot of our zone plays didn’t work, it was just move the ball and see what happens.”
West Lafayette has won the last seven sectional matchups between the two rivals.
BC 63, MAC 57
In game two Wednesday night, Benton Central controlled Maconaquah’s transition game to beat the Braves 63-57. The victory is only the fifth sectional win in 18 years for Benton Central (10-14) and the first for first-year coach Zac Rae.
Maconaquah (10-13) used a 16-2 run after trailing 32-22 in the second quarter to take a lead but couldn’t sustain that momentum. The Bison focused the turnaround on slowing Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben by facing guarding the duo.
“Maconaquah is such a good 3-point shooting team that they can get hot at anytime, but our guys have been battle tested and that they hadn’t seen anything that they couldn’t handle,” Rae said. “We wanted to hold them to eight 3s or less and control their transition game to keep them from getting easy shots. [Brayden] Betzner and [Hayden] Maiben are unbelievable shooters so we wanted to limit their looks.”
Betzner finished with just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting while Maiben finished with 12 on 2-of-8 shooting.
“Momentum is key and we just couldn’t keep it after we got up three in the second half. Benton Central slowed us down and knew we scored most of our points in transition. Face guarding our best two shooters was difficult for us to handle and some of our other guys didn’t have a great shooting night,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We need to set screens for those two, but we started dribbling more than passing the ball to get people open. The ball got stagnant which slowed our offense even more.”
Nolan Kelly had a game high 22 points for the Braves while four Bison finished in double-figures paced by Chase Creek’s 15. Conner Hall added 13 for BC while Luke Lambeck and Drew Brock added 12.
