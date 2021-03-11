Looking for a fresh start, Bob Wonnell on Wednesday resigned as Kokomo’s boys basketball coach.
Wonnell came to Kokomo in 2017 from Indianapolis charter school Tindley, which he led to the Class A state championship that same year. He found success at Kokomo harder to obtain. He compiled a 38-59 record in four seasons.
“It’s a great community, great program, great job to have. I’ve enjoyed it,” Wonnell said. “I just felt like the time was right. I wasn’t having a ton of fun. Obviously, we didn’t play as well as I had hoped. I’ve said this a number of times, to move your whole family an hour away from where they’ve spent their whole lives and to have it go not as well as you want it to on the scoreboard is the biggest professional disappointment that I’ve ever had.
“But one thing that I would say is I’m extremely proud that I’ve always stuck to my coaching values and did things the way that I felt was appropriate to try to get this program to where I wanted it to go. I have no regrets. I am excited and hungrier than ever to get back into coaching and prove that I’m a great coach.”
Wonnell sounded at peace with his decision and eager for his next chapter.
“Kokomo is a special place,” he said, “but I’m excited for my future and I’m energetic and excited to prove that I can coach with anybody.”
When hired in 2017, Wonnell became Kokomo’s 25th boys basketball coach. His first team went 12-12. From there, the Kats slumped to 11-14 in his second season, 8-16 in his third season and 7-17 in 2020-21. It’s Kokomo’s first streak of three straight losing seasons since 1913-15.
“It just didn’t work out,” he said. “There’s no one who wanted Kokomo boys basketball to do better than me. I don’t think in any season of my four years that we were like the world’s sexiest roster or we were somebody who people were projecting to win state or anything like that, but I definitely don’t think it’s because of a lack of talent. I said a number of times, we lost basketball games because of things that have nothing to do with basketball.”
Wonnell built Tindley from the ground up. He capped his 10-year run at the school in style by winning the 2017 Class A state title with a team that featured current Purdue guard Eric Hunter.
Overall, Wonnell went 155-87 at Tindley.
“To get a job like the Kokomo boys basketball job, you have to work extremely hard and have a lot of success,” he said. “For me to go through that grind and that climb to be able to try do something like that ... and then to move my family, that’s a big leap of faith. For us to come up here and not work out for whatever reasons, it’s heartbreaking.
“But I’m not a guy who’s going to look in the rear-view mirror too much. I’m excited about the future and excited about the lessons I learned here and I’m definitely grateful. I’ll always hold Kokomo and Kokomo boys basketball in high esteem. I wish them nothing but he best going forward.”
Wonnell thanked outgoing Kokomo superintendent Jeff Hauswald, high school principal Angela Blessing, former athletic director Jason Snyder and current AD Nick Sale for their support.
“They’re great people,” he said.
Sale said Kokomo will post the boys basketball opening today.
“I appreciate Coach Wonnell’s time and effort the past four seasons,” he said.
Kokomo’s next coach will need to rebuild the lineup. The Kats will have to replace a big senior class and also likely Wonnell’s son, Bobby. But Bob Wonnell sees a bright future for the Kats — and for himself.
“In this part of my life, in what some people might see as relative adversity, I want my children to see me get off my rear end and get back at it with a good attitude and confidence and belief in what I’m doing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.