On the strength of two victories last weekend, Kokomo’s boys basketball team moved up to No. 6 in the Class 4A poll and the all-classes poll this week. Tuesday night the Wildkats got a look at just how tough it is to maintain that spot.
Zionsville controlled tempo and used a critical stretch in the second quarter to establish a significant lead en route to a 48-41 victory over the Wildkats in Memorial Gym.
The IBCA co-No. 14-ranked Eagles (6-3) went up 13-5 with 2:10 left in the first quarter off a post hoop and 3-pointer from 6-foot-9 forward Nick Richart. Kokomo closed the quarter on a 7-0 run and the frame ended with Zionsville up 13-12. Then with Zionsville up 15-12, Kokomo’s 6-10 center Flory Bidunga went out with 5:47 left in the second quarter.
Zionsville went on a 14-4 run in the 4-plus minutes Bidunga was. Zionsville finished the half up 32-16 after a 3-pointer by Matthew Wlekinski shortly before the buzzer. Zinsville’s lead never dipped below six points the rest of the night.
“There was blood on [Bidunga’s] finger that I guess we couldn’t tape it,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “They took advantage with him out. We’ve got to figure out how to stay solid defensively there. That hurt us. I thought we came out a little bit flat. I’ve got to do a better job of having our guys prepared. They have to understand that every night we have a target on our back. People are going to give us their best shot.”
Richart scored six points in that span.
Zionsville coach J.R. Howell said that stretch was “big. I mean you hate to see it because the game was obviously a very competitive game, a lot of good players on the floor, you hate to see him go out with a little bit of an injury at that point. It was a really good four-minute stretch for us. It’s unfortunate for Flory to be out at that point, but being able to take advantage of it is part of the game.”
Kokomo (5-3) cut Zionsville’s lead to seven points at 34-27 with 3:00 left in the third quarter off a 3-pointer by Shayne Spear. Zionsville led 36-28 at the end of the third quarter. Kokomo scored on a curl drive by Zion Bellamy to start the fourth quarter. That cut the lead to six points, but Zionsville got back-to-back 3s and Kokomo only got within single digits again in the final :32 of the game.
Led by Penn State-bound 6-4 point guard Logan Imes, the Eagles were strong with the ball and measured on offense all second half, taking time off the clock. Kokomo’s defense wasn’t bothersome enough to speed the Eagles up and force mistakes.
Zionsville’s defense was effective against Kokomo. Hounded by tight interior Bidunga scored just two points and took only three shots, hitting one. Kokomo took more 3-pointers than 2-pointers. The Kats were 6 of 23 from 3-point land and 9 of 21 inside the arc.
“They did a really good job of limiting our post catches,” Peckinpaugh said. “I thought we could have done a better job of getting penetration out of ball-screen action and getting them moving a little bit [defensively] if we’d moved a little better in the half court. We can’t shy away from trying to get it in there, especially when we’re struggling from outside.”
Richart led Zionsville with 14 points, Lucas Louiso scored nine and Imes eight.
Zion Bellamy led Kokomo with 21 points. No other Kat had more than five. Bidunga had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
• Bidunga was named the District 2 boys player of the week by the IBCA on Tuesday.
He had a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocks in Kokomo’s 90-72 victory over previously undefeated Marion last Friday. He then followed with 10 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and six blocks in a 41-39 victory Saturday over then Carmel, which was ranked No. 10 in Class 4A last week.
