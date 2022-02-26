This week is moving quickly for Eastern senior Porter Brovont and Western sophomore Evan Butcher.
Last Saturday the divers competed in the Carmel Sectional. On Tuesday they trucked up to Fort Wayne South for a regional. Today, the two standouts will compete in the diving competition at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Brovont is making his fourth appearance at state.
“There’s a lot of emotions that play into it,” he said. “I’m very excited. The week has went pretty fast for me. Since sectionals basically I’ve been thinking about this meet, preparing. The days go by so fast because I just want to get down there and perform.”
Butcher is making his first trip to state, and diving at the Natatorium for the first time.
“I think it’s flown by,” Butcher said. “I’ve definitely experienced my fair share of nerves. Once I’m there and I’m in the competition, they go away. I’m in the zone.”
The week has gone by quickly after a mid-week regional. The top eight at each of four regional sites qualified for the state meet and that means just three days of practice after the regional and before state. All the more reason for competitors to slow down and focus on themselves once they reach Indy. The two Howard County divers have already talked about that.
“All I know is that he’s going to see a whole different type of diving because around here, at our small-school area, we don’t get to see much more than a few divers here and there,” Brovont said of talking to Butcher. “He’s going to get to see the bigger world of diving.
“I’ve talked to him personally a lot and have told him that he needs to keep his head straight and focus on himself, and I know he’s going to do good.”
It helps Butcher to have a veteran diver to give him a little bit of a preview of what’s in store in today’s experience.
“He has the experience of what it’s been like to go to state the last couple years,” Butcher said of Brovont. “It’s nice to see someone who’s been there and kind of knows what he’s doing.”
Brovont and Butcher went 1-2 in the sectional, with the Eastern diver taking first with a score of 470.5 and the Panther taking second at 376.9.
At the regional, Brovont took fifth with a score of 455.25. He failed a dive, which squelched his expectations of competing with the top challengers. Butcher was sixth with 389.85 — his highest 11-dive score of the season.
Both their scores would have seen them advance from any of the four regionals in the state. The Fort Wayne South Regional was the highest-scoring regional in the state, a partial preview of what’s to come today.
“It’s going to be a high-scoring meet,” Brovont said of today’s state meet. “Top 12 is probably only going to be separated by 50 to 75 points. It’s going to be a very good — as in hard — meet. But it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a very fun meet to watch because of all the competition that’s there.”
Diving preliminaries get moving today at 9 a.m. The top 20 advance to the semifinals to follow. And the top 16 in the semis qualify for the finals when the swimming finals begin at 1 p.m.
THE VETERAN
Brovont is making his last run at state. He was 22nd as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore, and seventh as a junior. He’s aiming high in his last trip to state.
“I’ve been mentally preparing since sectionals and I think it’s going to come a lot easier than any other year,” he said of being used to the venue, situation, and pressure at state. “I do have a lot of pressure on me because it’s my senior year, but I know exactly what I need to do. I know exactly where I need to be at this meet.
“I really started thinking about it, mainly as my season started, so like the end of November, because my goal this year is to win state and we’ve kept that mental state throughout the whole year.”
Brovont credited his diving coach at Eastern, Ryan Morgan, with helping him be as mentally sharp as possible for this run to state. He said that’s Morgan’s best strength as a coach.
In all areas, Brovont feels more prepared than ever to shoot for the top.
“I feel really confident, especially with all the work I’ve put in and progress I’ve seemed to have made since last year,” Brovont said. “I feel like I’m going to put up a pretty high score.
“My strength has increased from weight lifting over the whole summer, and working out at the pool all summer long. And my dives have become a lot cleaner because my entries have come a lot easier now that I get more height and I’m stronger.”
That helped him post his highest 11-dive score of the season, 540.25, at this season’s Hoosier Heartland Conference meet on Jan.22. He hopes to put all his strengths together for another big number today.
“It’s going to take every bit of confidence and perfection throughout the whole meet,” Brovont said. “There can’t be any down moments. Even if I have a bad dive, I have to stay mentally tough and prepared for any possibility.”
THE NEWCOMER
Western’s Butcher got his feet wet at the Carmel Sectional and started seeing new levels of possibilities open up with his performances. His sectional score was 124 points higher than his effort at the sectional last season and put him in the regional field for the first time.
“I knew that [state] was a possibility when I got second in sectionals and I made it to the regionals,” he said. “I kind of dove my best and made it to state.”
At the regional, Butcher kept moving up and wedged himself firmly into the top eight and a state spot.
“After the first two rounds, I realized I was in seventh place so I felt like I was going to make it, and I improved upon my place,” he said.
Once the meet ended and he was sixth, he was headed to Indy.
“It was a great feeling, just a sense of accomplishment,” Butcher said.
Now he’s preparing for another new experience on the state’s biggest stage. He said this week’s preparation “is a little bit different at practices. I’m running through my list every time I can, trying to fix any problems I might have.”
Once he sets foot in the Natatorium, the pressures and competitors will be front and center and he’ll have to turn inward to do his best.
“I think not focusing on other divers and paying attention to my own dives will help me out the most,” Butcher said. “I can definitely improve on my dives that I did at regionals.”
He’s peaking at the right time and hopes to move his way upward again today.
“My goal this weekend is to make it to the finals, so to survive both the cuts, but I’m happy with qualifying,” Butcher said.
“My first two rounds, I have to dive to the best of my ability. If I don’t make it, I [don’t], but it’d be great if I do make it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.