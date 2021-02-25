Eastern junior Porter Brovont and Maconaquah senior Vincenzo Rooker are among the last 32 boys divers standing in the state.
After a difficult offseason where pool time was curtailed due to COVID-19 protocols, and following an uncertain season where teams dealt with quarantines and a changing array of available personnel, Rooker and Brovont have their destination in sight.
The two local standouts earned return trips to the State Finals on Tuesday via the Fishers Regional. Rooker was third at the regional and Brovont fifth. The top eight divers at each of the four regionals booked tickets to state.
“It feels really awesome,” Rooker said. “I’m excited to go there and have fun, finish my senior year.”
Rooker was 12th last season in his first trip to state. Brovont took fourth in his second trip. Each feels he’s back up to speed now at the end of the season despite limited pool time in the offseason.
“I think I’m right where I need to be this season and I think I have a very high chance of being able to place up on the podium again this year,” Brovont said. “I’m right where I need to be and I’m ready.”
They will test themselves against the state’s best at state beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Or rather, test themselves again.
Defending state champion Sam Bennett of Delta posted a big score of 551.25 to win the regional. Fishers’ Will Jansen, the sixth-place finisher at state last season, was second at 488.88, followed by Rooker at 462.3. Brovont, who took the Noblesville Sectional title last Friday, scored 418.89 Tuesday.
“It does make you challenge yourself a little more than normal as if you were in a different regional,” Brovont said of having the defending state champ in the regional. “It does give you a better look competitively at what you need to do to be up with them or be past them.”
That revved up the competition level one step before the state meet.
“I think it’s really good because it gives us a look at what state might be like, and we all challenge each other,” Rooker said. “It puts the game on.”
Each feels good about how he’s diving right now. Brovont said his best performance of the season came last Friday at the sectional.
“I think that sectionals went very well for me,” he said. “I think I’ve got pretty much everything down I need for state this year. Regionals, it was all right I would say, it wasn’t anything spectacular but I’m happy with my performance. I placed fifth this year and was sixth last year. I think I could have done better, but that’s what state’s for. I’m definitely ready for state and ready to go down there and see how I perform and be a lot better this year.”
Rooker said he’s more consistent now than in the past.
“I feel 100 times better,” Rooker said. “I think I’m focusing better and having fun, and not really stressing about what happens. I just do a dive and not really worry about the last dive I did.”
Last season’s experience should make Saturday easier.
“My previous state experiences, they definitely help me a lot in being calm and collected,” Brovont said. “There’s a lot more pressure on you … but you know how to stay calm, you know how to keep your approaches right, you don’t get nervous.”
Rooker also said that he expects last year’s experience will calm his nerves this time around.
“I’m just really excited because I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
After taking third in a tough regional, Rooker has a clear goal in sight.
“I hope to finish top three and dive really well,” he said.
They’re two different people with two different approaches, but their goals are in lockstep. Brovont is working on keeping his mindset locked in so he’s at his best physically and mentally on Saturday.
“My goal this Saturday is I definitely want to make podium again this year, and if possible I would like to place top three this year,” Brovont said. “Also I just would like to dive the best I have all year, and I would like to break 450 again like I did last year.”
