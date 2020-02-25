FORT WAYNE — Maconaquah's Vincenzo Rooker and Eastern's Porter Brovont took part in the Homestead Diving Regional on Tuesday where the top eight advanced to the State Finals.
Both made the cut.
Rooker took fourth place with an 11-dive score of 428.45. Brovont used a strong finish to grab sixth place with a score of 413.45.
"Porter fought through a tough night and, in my opinion, the toughest regional in the state," Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said. "His mental focus going into the last few rounds was outstanding. He moved up four places with his last three dives. Finishing with a sixth-place finish and advancing to the state tournament for the second year in a row is a great accomplishment. We are all proud of his work ethic and drive."
Delta's Sam Bennett won the regional with a big score of 573.65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.