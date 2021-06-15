CARMEL — Peru senior Kash Bellar was the only player under par Tuesday and holds a three-shot lead after the first round of the two-day IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. Bellar shot a superb 3-under 69. The two-day state finals conclude Wednesday.
Bellar started on the 10th hole and had birdies on holes 11, 13, 15 and 3. His only bogey came on hole No. 1. He’s three shots ahead of Avon’s Vincent Villanueva and Brownsburg’s Weston Ogden, each of whom carded an even-par 72.
Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen is tied for 47th after shooting 80. Tipton’s Maverick Conaway is tied for 68th following an 84. Bellar will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Hansen follows at 8:09 a.m. and Conaway at 10:06 a.m.
