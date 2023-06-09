Tipton’s boys golf team is heading to the State Finals following a runner-up finish in the Muncie Central Regional on Thursday at The Players Club in Yorktown.
The top three teams in each of the IHSAA’s six regionals advance to state, which is Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
No. 3-ranked Hamilton Southeastern shot 289 to win the title at The Players Club. Tipton shot a season-best score of 303 to grab second place and No. 14 Noblesville was third with 306.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of these boys,” first-year Tipton coach Justin Palmer said. “We had a game plan. We have been talking about it for two weeks. Our mantra was, ‘Every shot counts.’ When you have a young team like we have in our 3, 4 and 5 [spots in the lineup], for them to take that to heart and not give up was great to see. They just kept grinding and kept fighting.
“I’m just super excited for these boys.”
Two-time All-State player Maverick Conaway led Tipton with a 2-under 70. The Indianapolis recruit tied for first individually and advanced to a playoff where HSE’s Mattingly Upchurch topped Conaway for the title. In the Noblesville Sectional earlier in the week, Conaway was first (1-under 70) and Upchurch (72) tied for second.
Gavin Hare backed Conaway in the regional with a strong round of his own. The Devil junior shot a 1-under 71, which he capped with a birdie putt on his final hole. He took third place.
“Maverick and Gavin, I’d say this last month, they’ve been in a zone. They’re making putts, hitting fairways, hitting greens,” Palmer said. “They’re phenomenal leaders, on and off the course. I’m super proud of those guys.”
Nolan Swan (79) and Calvin Condict (83) had Tipton’s third and fourth scores. Preston Lancaster shot 84.
Tipton (enrollment 454) routinely holds its own against larger schools. For an example, look at the regional with the Devils finishing between HSE (3,430) and Noblesville (3,324).
At state, the Blue Devils likely will be the smallest public school — by far.
“Being a small school, going to the state, we’re underdogs, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compete. We’ve proven that time and time again,” Palmer said. “Our boys are prepared. We’re going to get our practice round in this week and figure out a game plan. We’ll keep grinding like we have all season.”
At state, all teams will play 36 holes.
WARSAW REGIONAL
Leo posted a score of 308 to win the Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge G.C. Homestead (312) took second place and Northridge (315) took third. The top three teams advanced to the state finals.
Westview’s Silas Haarer and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller advanced to state as individuals as the top two finishers on non-advancing teams. They each shot 69.
From the KT area, Lewis Cass (354) finished 12th in the 15-team field and Northwestern (368) took 14th.
Jensen Burrous led Cass with an 80. Michael Myers backed him with an 85, Garrett Helvie shot 90 and Ryan Stoller’s 99 rounded out the Kings’ score.
Hudson Whaley led Northwestern with an 87. Jackson Peelle shot 93 and Sammy Shotwell and Brayden Applegate had 94s.
Playing as individuals, Karson Parrott capped his Kokomo career with an 80, Western’s Brody Fisher shot 84 and Tri-Central’s Tanner England shot 100.
